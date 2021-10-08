Dylan McCullough ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns and Noah White added 119 yards rushing and a score as the Plainview Bears defeated the Collinsville Panthers 41-7 in Rainsville on Friday night.
Bears roll past region foe Panthers
Staff Reports | sports@times-journal.com
-
- Updated
- 0
