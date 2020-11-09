J.B. Pennington bounces Geraldine from postseason

Caleb Hall ran for 113 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown, Anthony Baldwin carried 12 times for 80 yards and a score as the Geraldine Bulldogs were bounced from the postseason in a 42-14 loss at J.B. Pennington on Friday night.
Geraldine's season ended with a 6-5 overall record after the loss in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs in Blountsville.
Sebastian Totherow rushed for 46 yards on eight attempts and Drew Fowler had 19 yards on three carries for Geraldine's run game.
Bo Harper completed 5 of 12 passes for 30 yards. Hall's three catches for 30 yards led all Bulldogs receivers, Jaxon Colvin had a 5-yard reception and Cody Satterfield added an 11-yard reception.
Baldwin paced Geraldine's defense, as he finished with seven tackles. Jose Garcia made six tackles and forced one fumble and Colvin recorded five tackles. Tiffin Gillilan finished with five tackles and recovered a fumble, Caleb Benefield contributed three tackles and recovered a fumble and Fowler had two stops and forced one fumble.
Pennington improved to 8-3 and visit Saks in the second round of the state postseason Friday.
