Bulldogs outpace Devils in Class 2A regional semifinals

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA, CULLMAN AND MORGAN COUNTIES. IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA, DEKALB AND MARSHALL COUNTIES. IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA, FRANKLIN AND LAWRENCE COUNTIES. * UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING * SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL PUSH ACROSS NORTHERN ALABAMA THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT. COMBINED WITH PRE-SATURATED SOILS AND AN AXIS OF HEAVIER RAINFALL SHIFTING NORTHWARD, THIS WILL PROVIDE A FLASH FLOOD THREAT FOR MAINLY COUNTIES SOUTH OF THE TENNESSEE RIVER THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING. AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE BY TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&