Bulldogs outpace Devils in Class 2A regional semifinals

JACKSONVILLE — When LaFayette was in transition, there was little the Fyffe boys basketball team could do to stop it.
LaFayette, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, dominated fast-break points and put the Red Devils at an insurmountable deficit in the AHSAA Class 2A Northeast Regional semifinals, winning 67-47 at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (30-0) outscored Fyffe (31-3) 16-0 in fast-break points and 34-16 in the paint.
“We weren’t able to defend and we weren’t able to make some shots,” Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said.
Fyffe’s Micah Johnson scored 11 points with 11 rebounds and five assists, while teammate Parker Godwin added 11 points and five rebounds. Tate Goolesby had eight points with six rebounds.
“All year people have learned that Parker is a good player and they key in on him,” Johnson said. “I knew I had to step up in some situations.”
LaFayette scored 28 points off of Fyffe’s 25 turnovers.
“We’ve played some really good games against quickness, but you just can’t turn the ball over and beat really good teams,” Thrash said.
LaFayette closed the third quarter with an 8-2 run that pushed its advantage to 51-33 going into the final period. Corey Boston made a jump shot and added two free throws, and Antavius Woody and Markvious Moore each added transition layups during the stretch.
Goolesby made a layup and a 3-point basket in the fourth to narrow the margin to 54-40 with 6:08 remaining.
But the Bulldogs used a 6-1 spurt to put the game out of reach at 23 points with 2:45 left.
Goolesby and Brody Dalton were among Fyffe’s players who had to deal with LaFayette’s unrelenting defensive pressure in the paint throughout the night.
“It was like there were 18 hands coming after the ball,” Goolesby said.
Fyffe had an uncharacteristic night at the foul line, shooting 41 percent (10 of 24).
“We made a slight run in the fourth and couldn’t finish some foul shots,” Thrash said. “We had a chance to cut it to single digits, but it didn’t happen.”
Boston finished with a game-high 27 points and seven rebounds, Matavais Burton had 24 points and Woody chipped in nine rebounds for LaFayette.
Fyffe capped its 2019-20 campaign with its first 30-win season in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.