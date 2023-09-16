PREP FOOTBALL: Piedmont 24, Plainview 17

It was another tough one for the Plainview Bears.
For the second week the Bears faced a team top 10 team, and for the second week, they came up short. The final score was Piedmont 24, Plainview 13.
Piedmont scored first with 5:46 left in the first quarter after a methodical 99-yard drive for the touchdown and successful PAT.
Piedmont held off the Bears throughout the first quarter, which ended with Piedmont 7, Plainview 0.
Piedmont continued to add to the score, with a 33-yard field goal with 6:47 left in the half, taking a 10-point lead.
But with 3:48 left in the half, the Bears struck with a 69-yard drive, capped by quarterback Trey Rutledge’s four-yard push into the end zone. The point after by Brayden Lingerfelt was good, bringing the score to Piedmont 10, Plainview 7.
The half ended with Piedmont on top, 10-7.
On the opening drive of the third quarter, Piedmont stepped up for 42-yard play and the Bulldogs tacked on another seven, bringing the score to 17-7.
Piedmont scored again with a tunnel screen pass from 13 yards out. The point after was good bringing the score to Piedmont 24, Plainview 7 with 6:02 left in the fourth.
Plainview would add another score on a 65-yard run option pitch by Brody Hodges; the PAT was no good, and the final score would be Piedmont 24, Plainview 13.
Piedmont has now won four games in the series, with the Bears last win coming 20 years ago.
Next week, Plainview travels to Glencoe.
-- With additional
reporting from J.R.
Hamilton
