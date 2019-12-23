Bears rally past Devils, claim 4th straight tournament title

Cole Millican scored 31 points and Tristian Willingham had 26 points as the Plainview boys built a strong second half, rallying past Fyffe for an 81-74 win in the Sand Mountain Tournament championship at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Saturday night.
After falling behind 42-28 at halftime, the Bears (11-2) outscored Fyffe (11-1) 53-32 in the second half to claim their fourth consecutive SMT title.
Millican shot 60 percent from 3-point range (3 of 5 shooting) and added eight rebounds and five assists. Willingham shot 57 percent from long distance (4 of 7 shooting). Luke Smith grabbed eight rebounds and Jonah Williams had eight points.
Plainview shot 87 percent from the foul line (14 of 16) and Fyffe shot 41 percent (5 of 12).
Parker Godwin led the Red Devils’ balanced scoring effort with 16 points. Austin Buster and Gabe Gardner added 15 points apiece. Brody Dalton had nine rebounds and Tate Goolesby finished with eight rebounds.
