Valley Head’s strong rally falls short vs. Section

It was a bittersweet win for Section head coach Chris Hammon.
His Lions had to overcome a strong rally from Valley Head to defeat the Tigers 34-14 behind a stellar 269-yard rushing performance from quarterback Drake McCutchen. He also got a win against his older brother Charles Hammon who is the head coach for Valley Head.
He said it meant a lot to get a win against someone who has meant so much to him in his life and his coaching career.
“It’s bittersweet,” Chris Hammon said. “I’m his biggest fan and a lot of the success we are having right now is because of him. He’s taught me a lot and has always been there for me. I’m proud of our guys for the way they battled tonight and I’m proud for the win. I hope Valley Head goes 8-2 and wins out.”
Section got off to a hot start by jumping out to a 20-0 lead in the first half. Jr. Walker scored the first touchdown of the night on an eight-yard run. Dominik Blair added the two-point conversion to give Section an 8-0 lead.
Valley Head answered with a promising drive but it ended with a Noah Hulgan punt that pinned Section inside its own five-yard line.
The victory was short lived as McCutchen scored on the next play on a 93-yard touchdown run. The two-point attempt failed and Section lead 14-0 with 1:43 left in the first quarter.
McCutchen scored on a 20-yard run with 9:01 remaining in the first half. The extra-point attempt failed and Section led 20-0.
Valley Head was determined to get back into the game.
Hernan Moreno got Valley Head on the board with a nine-yard run with 6:41 left in the first half. Hulgan added the extra point to cut the lead to 20-7.
Valley Head then got a big defensive stand with under five minutes to go in the half. With 20.8 seconds remaining in the half, Valley Head quarterback Eian Bain connected with Ashton Brown for an 8-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-3. Hulgan added the extra point to cut the lead to 20-14.
Valley Head continued its strong effort in the second half but didn’t find the end zone.
McCutchen sealed the win for Section with a 36-yard touchdown run with 11:10 remaining. Blair added the two-point conversion to make it 28-14.
Walker scored the final touchdown of the night for Section on a 3-yard run to make the final score 34-14.
“We had a chance at halftime but we couldn’t stop their quarterback,” Charles Hammon said. “They are a third-year team and they are very talented. My brother has done a great job and they are a great team.”
For Valley Head, Bain finished with 141 yards rushing. Brown added another 64 yards rushing.
For Section, McCutchen had three rushing touchdowns and a 25-yard pass completion. Walker had 62 yards rushing and Blair finished with 52 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.