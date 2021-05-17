Boys soccer coaches in DeKalb County voted for the annual All-DeKalb County team last week.
For Fort Payne, junior forward Alex McPherson and junior defender Ivan Chavez were selected, along with sophomore forward Joshua Guerra, freshman defender Cristian Barrientos and freshman defender Chris Rocha.
Collinsville senior defender Alex Cornejo, junior forward Roberto Diaz, sophomore midfielder Jesus Francisco and freshman midfielder Bryant Parker were voted onto the squad.
Crossville senior forward Anthony Lucas and senior defender Jesse Vengas were selected to the all-county team with junior midfielders Rodolpho Balcazar and Alan Balcazar.
Representing Sylvania were senior goalkeeper Brayden Harris, senior midfielder Jaxon Andrade and junior defender Andrew Gibson.
