Fyffe and Geraldine’s indoor track and field team competed in the Last Chance Invitational at the CrossPlex Athletic Facility in Birmingham this weekend.
The Fyffe girls 4x400-meter relay team placed 12th, and the 4x200-meter relay team placed 16th.
Emma Watkins finished 22nd in the shot put.
Adyson Bailey was 34th in the 400-meter dash, Alivia Hatch placed 35th and Chloe Hatch finished 47th.
Emily Posey placed 157th in the 60-meter dash.
For Geraldine, Collin Mayfield finished seventh in the boys 100-meter run and teammate Ezekiel Anderson placed 109th. Mayfield also placed 14th in the 800-meter run.
Jamison Rowell was 39th in the long jump, 61st in the 400-meter dash and 170th in the 60-meter dash.
Sloan Rodriguez was 68th in the girls 800-meter run and 100th in the 400-meter dash.
Jodie Willis placed 220th in the 60-meter dash.
The AHSAA State Indoor 1A-7A Championship begins Friday in Birmingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.