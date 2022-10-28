Plainview closes season with win vs. New Hope

Plainview’s Levi Brown carries the ball against New Hope in Rainsville on Friday night.

 Cori Simmons | Times-Journal

The Plainview Bears took on the New Hope Indians Friday night in what was both teams’ final game of the 2022 season. 

Plainview survived a late push from the Indians, winning the contest 36-27 on senior night at First State Bank Field. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.