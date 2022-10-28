Plainview closes season with win vs. New Hope

The Plainview Bears took on the New Hope Indians Friday night in what was both teams’ final game of the 2022 season.
Plainview survived a late push from the Indians, winning the contest 36-27 on senior night at First State Bank Field.
Updated: October 29, 2022 @ 11:01 am
Plainview (4-6) rushed out to an early lead, thanks to three onside kicks in a row. The Bears recovered the first two onside kicks, allowing them to extend their lead to 22-0 with 3 minutes left in the first quarter.
However, the Indians (4-6) refused to go away.
Despite a failed fourth-down conversion near the goal line, the defense forced Bears quarterback Richard Rutledge to fumble, with New Hope’s defensive back Layton Pohl recovering the ball and running it back to score and get the Indians back into the game.
Plainview followed with a three-and-out. The ensuing punt was botched, resulting in fantastic field position for the Indians and another score, bringing the game even closer, 22-13 in favor of the Bears.
After the second half started, Plainview finally got back in the end zone after a long touchdown run from running back Levi Brown to extend the lead to 28-13 after a successful 2-point conversion.
But the Indians once again refused to go down.
New Hope receiver X’avion Drake took a quick screen pass to the left and broke multiple tackles before stretching and just coming short of the end zone. New Hope quarterback Wyatt Bolden capped off the drive with a quarterback sneak to bring the game closer, 28-19 after the 2-point conversion failed.
Following a few punts from both teams, Plainview got the ball with around 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter and drove all the way down the field to take 4 minutes off the clock and score on the back of running back Sam Crowell.
It was the dagger because, despite a late score and onside recovery from the Indians, the Bears held onto the lead.
