Fort Payne finishes 3-2 at Wildcat Classic

Dalton Gray struck out 11 and walked three while allowing two hits and one run in six innings of Fort Payne’s 4-3 loss to Lincoln County (Tenn.) to wrap the annual Wildcat Classic at Fort Payne High School on Friday.
Nolan Fowler contributed a triple and scored a run, Sawyer Burt doubled with two RBIs and Cooper Harcrow added two hits, as the Wildcats dropped to 6-14 overall and closed the tournament with a 3-2 record.
Earlier Friday, Fowler recorded two hits with an RBI and a run scored in Fort Payne’s 3-2 win against Glencoe.
Jake Barnes picked up the win in two innings of relief, surrendering two hits for one run while striking out two and walking one. Eli Kirby struck out five, walked two and allowed five hits.
Glencoe 8, Plainview 7:
Sam Crowell doubled on three hits with an RBI and a run scored in Plainview’s loss to Glencoe at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Classic on Friday.
Ethan Williams doubled and plated two runs with an RBI, and Noah White doubled and drove in a run for the Bears (16-5), who went 3-1 in the tournament.
Levi Brown struck out four, walked two and allowed seven hits and runs in 4 2/3 innings of the loss.
Collinsville 3, Geraldine 2:
Gavin Lang and Jeremiah Killian each plated a run on one hit, as Collinsville rallied to beat Geraldine on Monday.
Trailing 2-0 entering the top of the seventh inning, the Panthers quickly erased the deficit and took command. With one out in play, Carson Dennis and Lang scored on an error, as Killian advanced to third base. Jordan Coker grounded out to shortstop on the next at-bat, as Killian scored the go-ahead run.
Collinsville’s Keaton DeBoard gave up one hit while striking out two and walking none in 1 1/3 innings in relief. Lang retired three and walked one while allowing three hits in the start.
For the Bulldogs (7-10), Drew Fowler sat 11 batters, walked one and surrendered four hits in a complete-game outing.
Levi Martin drove in two runs with a triple, and Colton Lusher scored two runs on one hit.
Cedar Bluff 7, Sylvania 2:
Brant Kittle doubled and plated a run, and Sawyer Hughes and Gavin Chambers finished with two hits apiece in Sylvania’s loss to Cedar Bluff on Monday.
The Rams (6-9) shuffled through five pitchers, including Josh Scott, who struck out and walked two while giving up one hit and no runs in three innings.
Cedar Bluff plated four runs in the opening frame before Sylvania pushed across one run in the second inning and another in the third.
Jacksonville 11, Fyffe 1:
Will Stephens doubled and had Fyffe’s only two hits with an RBI in a loss to Jacksonville on Monday.
In 3 2/3 innings of the loss, Blake Dobbins surrendered 10 runs on five hits with four walks and one strikeout.
Aubrey Baker scored the Red Devils’ run in the top of the third inning, before Jacksonville pulled ahead with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Fyffe dropped to 9-10.
Caledonia 7, Geraldine 5:
Colton Lusher was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and Drew Fowler added two hits with an RBI and a run scored in Geraldine’s loss to Caledonia in the second game of a Saturday doubleheader at Gordo High School.
Bo Harper plated a run on two hits and Levi Martin chipped in two RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Kobe Hill tossed 3 2/3 innings in the loss. He allowed seven hits for six runs while striking out and walking one.
The Bulldogs fell 11-1 to Gordo in five innings in the first game.
Jayse Cook plated a run on two hits and Eli Slaton added two hits.
Kurtis Stewart surrendered 11 runs on 10 hits, struck out two and walked two in 4 1/3 innings.
