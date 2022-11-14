Geraldine's Cody Satterfield collected 45.6% of the online vote to claim this week's Times-Journal Player of the Week, presented by Bobby Ledbetter's Twin City Used Cars.
Satterfield, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, made six receptions for 105 yards in the Bulldogs' 17-14 victory against Class 3A's top-ranked Mars Hill Bible last Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.