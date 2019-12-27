Fyffe boys rally from slow start, defeat Westminster Christian

Parker Godwin finished with a game-high 28 points to help the Fyffe boys overcome a sluggish start and beat Westminster Christian 68-64 at the Don Webb, Sr. Classic in Scottsboro on Thursday.
The Red Devils (12-1) fell behind 17-9 to start the game and trailed 35-28 at the halftime break.
A strong third-quarter start helped Fyffe overtake the lead at 50-46 by the end of the quarter.
The offensive push and defensive play in the final period was enough to hold off the Wildcats (5-9).
Micah Johnson scored 12 points and Gabe Gardner chipped in 11 points for Fyffe. Brody Dalton added five rebounds.
Justin Allgood paced the Wildcats with 13 points. Landon Taylor and MJ Gurley each scored 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.