Brody Dalton’s 15-point, 10-rebound double-double led three Fyffe boys in double-digit scoring in a 51-38 victory at Sylvania in a Class 3A, Area 14 contest Tuesday night.
Parker Godwin scored 14 points, Micah Johnson had 12 points and Tate Goolesby finished with eight rebounds and seven assists as the Red Devils (12-4) found their form as the game progressed.
Sawyer Hughes paced the Rams (3-11) with 15 points and Logan McCullough added 10 points.
Sylvania led 4-2 after the first quarter but the Red Devils responded and took a 14-11 halftime lead. Fyffe led 28-24 heading into the final period, where it had its most successful scoring stretch in capturing its third win in a row, along with a third consecutive area win.
Plainview 70, Asbury 50:
Jonah Williams finished with four 3-point baskets and 30 points to help power the Plainview Bears past the Asbury Rams in Albertville on Tuesday night.
Cole Millican scored 12 points with eight rebounds, Bryce Luther added nine points and seven rebounds and Dylan Haymon chipped in nine points for the Bears (19-3) in a 3A, Area 14 win.
Plainview held the Rams to seven points in the second quarter and led 32-23 at halftime. The Bears extended their advantage to 49-39 by the end of the third and outscored Asbury 21-11 in the fourth.
Geraldine 83, Collinsville 62:
Griffin Knight scored 15 points with nine rebounds to lead four Geraldine scorers in double figures in an 83-62 victory against the Collinsville Panthers in Geraldine on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs clinched the hosting site of the upcoming 3A, Area 12 tournament with the win, pushing their record to 14-3 overall and a perfect 5-0 in area play.
Geraldine’s Colt Lusher finished with 15 points and six rebounds, Jaxon Colvin scored 14 points with five rebounds, Kaejuan Hatley added 14 points and six rebounds, Ridge Berry had 12 points and five rebounds and Carlos Mann had nine assists.
Billy Briggs led the Panthers with 20 points and seven rebounds and Colton Wills scored 19 points with 12 rebounds.
Geraldine took a 28-14 first-quarter lead and pushed it to 48-28 at intermission. The Panthers cut it to 60-47 by the end of the third quarter before Geraldine outscored them 24-15 in the final period.
Crossville 43, Sardis 37:
Harley Hicks had 15 points, Landin Cox added 10 points and Crossville defeated Sardis 43-37 in Sardis City on Tuesday night.
Crossville’s 5A, Area 13 win snapped an eight-game slide and improved the team to 4-13.
Crossville took an 8-0 lead entering the second period and extended it to a 16-11 halftime lead.
Both teams’ offenses found rhythm in the second half, as Crossville held a 31-30 edge at the start of the fourth. Hicks scored seven points in the final period.
Dylan Holcomb paced Sardis with 10 points and Blake Owens added nine points.
