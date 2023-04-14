Reece Jones crushed a solo home run in the ninth inning to lift Ider past Pisgah 8-6 in a Class 2A Area 15 contest Thursday.
Lexi Brewer hit a homer as Ider (18-11) ignited 14 hits. Makinley Traylor tripled on two hits and plated a run, Julie Mavity doubled on two hits and drove in a run and Miklyn Troxtel doubled on three hits and drove in three runs. Brynley Traylor pitched a complete game, giving up nine hits.
Madeline Flammia finished with two doubles and Campbell Barron and Claudia Barron each added a double for the Eagles. Piper Anderson struck out five and surrendered 14 hits in a complete game.
Collinsville 12, Gaston 1
Sophia Wills smacked a pair of triples, Kristina Johnson added a triple and Collinsville romped past Gaston in five innings Wednesday.
Wills drove in three runs on two hits and scored two runs, Johnson scattered two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored and Ella Coker doubled on three hits with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Panthers (2-15) in the Class 2A Area 11 game. Tyla Tatum struck out three and allowed one run on three hits.
Meleah Crane doubled for Gaston and Alexus Ponce gave up six hits and eight runs.
Valley Head 9, Gaylesville 1
Valley Head’s Harleigh Morgan struck out 14 while allowing one run on three hits in a complete-game win against Class 1A Area 15 foe Gaylesville on Wednesday.
Morgan doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, Bailey Ware doubled while scattering three hits and driving in two runs and Raegan Key drove in two runs on two hits for the Tigers (6-17). Chloe Palmer tallied two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Ava Harrison plated two runs on two hits.
Gracelyn Drake doubled and drove in a run, and Mackenzie Kimmons surrendered 13 hits while striking out two in a complete game for the Trojans.
Sand Rock 12, Fyffe 0
Livia Cowart, Kendra Fay and Brindlee Walston each recorded a hit for Fyffe in a loss to Sand Rock in a Class 2A Area 11 contest Wednesday.
Briley Byrum surrendered five runs on three hits while striking out two in two innings for the Red Devils (8-14).
Emma Sipsy doubled on four hits with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Wildcats. Aliyah King drove in four runs with a doubler and two runs scored, Katelyn St. Clair doubled and Jadyn Foster plated four runs.
Plainview 8, Scottsboro 0
Plainview’s Lily Boswell pitched a complete-game shutout, retiring eight and allowing two hits against Scottsboro on Tuesday.
Class 3A’s top-ranked Bears remained undefeated while improving their overall record to 25-0.
Mia Tidmore scattered three huts, including a triple, with an RBI and a run scored for Plainview. Chloe Hatch bashed two doubles on four hits with an RBI and two runs scored, and Graidin Haas, Mallory Lindsey and Abby Williams each doubled with an RBI and a run scored, while Ali Price drove in a run on two hits.
Scottsboro’s Alyssa Smart struck out four and allowed 14 hits in a complete game in the circle. Kambrie Doss doubled for the Wildcats.
Ider 7, Sylvania 2
Sophia Murphey doubled on two hits and scored two runs with an RBI, as Ider toppled Sylvania on Tuesday.
Lexi Brewer doubled and scored a run for the Hornets (17-11). Makinley Traylor plated two runs on two hits, Miklyn Troxtel drove in two runs on two hits and Murphey scattered two hits with an RBI and two runs scored. Troxtel allowed 10 hits and struck out two in a complete game.
Alysia Ferguson scattered two hits with an RBI and a run scored, and Alli Murdock and Molly Weaver contributed two hits apiece for the Rams. Makayla Wright drove in a run on two hits, and Harlee Turner struck out four while surrendering seven hits and five runs across 4 1/3 innings.
Buckhorn 1, Fort Payne 0
Fort Payne’s AJ Kramer delivered a complete game in the circle, striking out seven while giving up five hits in a loss against Buckhorn on Tuesday.
Olivia Lee finished with two hits and Cory Kramer added a hit for the Wildcats (11-12).
Zaida Zapf struck out eight and surrendered three hits in a complete-game win for the Bucks. Alyssa Hastings doubled on two hits.
Fyffe 5, Collinsville 2
Briley Byrum struck out five and surrendered two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings in Fyffe’s Class 2A Area 11 win against Collinsville on Tuesday.
Sam Galloway doubled on two hits and drove in two runs, Kendra Fay doubled and Livia Cowart doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, while Elli Stone plated three runs on two hits for the Red Devils (8-13).
Tyla Tatum scored a run on two hits, while Kristina Johnson and Rylee Tillery each drove in a run for the Panthers (1-15). Chloe Davis gave up nine hits in five innings.
