Reece Jones crushed a solo home run in the ninth inning to lift Ider past Pisgah 8-6 in a Class 2A Area 15 contest Thursday.

Lexi Brewer hit a homer as Ider (18-11) ignited 14 hits. Makinley Traylor tripled on two hits and plated a run, Julie Mavity doubled on two hits and drove in a run and Miklyn Troxtel doubled on three hits and drove in three runs. Brynley Traylor pitched a complete game, giving up nine hits.

