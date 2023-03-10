Tyler Coley finished as the overall individual champion with a 3-under 69, leading the Fort Payne boys golf team net a score of 307 to win the Madison County High School Tiger Season-Opener Tournament on Thursday.
JP Groat placed second overall in the tournament with a score of 75 and Blake Woods was fourth overall, carding a 78.
