PREP ROUNDUP: Plainview boys get offensive balance, roll past Geraldine

Tristan Willingham made four 3-point baskets and scored 22 points, Jonah Williams hit five 3-pointers and added 21 points and the Plainview boys had four scorers in double figures in an 89-53 rout of Geraldine on Friday night.
After playing to a low-scoring first quarter, both teams turned up their respective offenses in the second quarter. The Bears (18-3, 6-0 Class 3A, Area 15) pulled ahead 44-28 at halftime and outscored Geraldine 35-15 in the third period to gain the margin needed to their fourth straight win.
The Bulldogs dropped to 7-11 overall and 1-5 in area play.
Willingham added six steals for the Bears, who are the No. 1 seed in this week’s DeKalb County Tournament. They played No. 8 Valley Head in the first round Monday night. The game was not completed before press time. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Plainview girls rout Geraldine
Payton Blevins led the Plainview girls with 13 points, Tobi Totter scored 11 points and Halle Brown 10 in a 54-22 win against Geraldine at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Friday night.
Elaine Puckett hauled in seven rebounds, Trotter added six rebounds and Kamryn Sanders had five rebounds in the Bears’ second straight win.
Plainview led 13-9 after the opening period and pulled away with a 37-12 halftime advantage.
The Bears, a No. 4 seed in the DeKalb County Tournament, face No. 5 Sylvania in the first round at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Sylvania girls take area loss at Pisgah
Riley Wisner had 10 points and Brinn Farmer and Leianna Currie added eight points apiece in a 77-54 loss at Pisgah on Friday night.
The Eagles (19-1, 6-0 Class 3A, Area 15), who clinched the area’s No. 1 seed for next month’s area tournament, used a fast start to take a 28-10 lead in the first quarter.
Sylvania (8-8, 2-4) was held to 22 points in the second half.
Kallie Tinker and Molly Heard finished with 25 points apiece for Pisgah.
The Rams are the No. 5 seed in this week’s DeKalb County Tournament. They play No. 4 Plainview at 7 p.m. Tuesday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
Fyffe girls cruise past Section in area play
Madison Myers scored 14 points with six steals and four assists as the Fyffe girls took an early lead and rolled to a 55-28 win against Section in a Class 2A, Area 15 game in Section on Friday night.
Maggie Woodall scored eight points and Alexia Barber chipped in eight rebounds as the Red Devils (15-4, 4-1) raced to a 19-0 lead in the second quarter. They took command with a 29-7 halftime advantage and earned a fifth straight win.
Morgan Armstrong led the Lions (10-10, 1-4) with nine points.
The Red Devils began play in the DeKalb County Tournament on Monday with the No. 2 seed. Their game against No. 7 Valley Head was not completed before press time. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Godwin, Buster help power Devils past Lions
Parker Godwin scored 29 points and Austin Buster added 22 points to help the Fyffe boys beat Section 76-63 in a Class 2A, Area 15 game in Section on Friday night.
Fyffe’s Tate Goolesby scored nine points with 11 rebounds, Micah Johnson had 11 rebounds and five assists and Brody Dalton added eight rebounds.
The Red Devils improved to 18-2 overall and 4-1 in area play.
Section dropped to 8-8 overall, including a 3-2 mark in area competition.
Alex Guinn led all Lions with 21 points and Bo Bradford had 12 points.
Fyffe led 42-33 at halftime and 60-45 heading into the fourth.
The Red Devils, a No. 2 seed in the DeKalb County Tournament, played No. 7 Ider in the opening round Monday night. The game was not completed before press time. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Bouldin’s 23 points leads Crossville boys in Sardis loss
Blake Bouldin scored a game-high 23 points and Tyler Cox added 11 points in a 64-61 loss against Sardis in Boaz on Friday night.
Bouldin scored all but two of his 23 points in the second half, helping the Lions (6-10, 0-6 Class 5A, Area 13) rally back from a 38-22 halftime deficit. The Lions outscored Sardis 39-26 in the second half.
Sardis (9-9, 3-2) capitalized at the foul line in the final period to hold off Crossville’s comeback attempt.
Jacob Hopper scored 18 points to lead all Sardis scorers.
The Lions are a six-seed in this week’s DeKalb County Tournament. They play third-ranked Sylvania in the first round at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
Crossville girls fall behind in 2nd half, lose at Sardis
Kinsley Henderson and Hailey Haston each scored 11 points in the Crossville girls’ 51-43 loss at Sardis on Friday night.
The Lions (5-11, 1-5 Class 5A, Area 13) led 25-16 at intermission, but Sardis (6-11, 2-3) outscored Crossville 35-18 in the second half to earn the win.
Molly Morris led Sardis with 12 points and Emily Kate Jones added 11 points.
Crossville, a No. 8 seed in this week’s DeKalb County Tournament, played top-ranked Collinsville in the opening round Monday night. The game was not completed before press time. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Hot shooting lifts Ider girls past NSM
Gracie Flynn drilled five 3-point baskets and finished with a game-high 20 points as the Ider girls shot their way to a 69-49 victory against North Sand Mountain in Ider on Friday night.
The Hornets made 12 3-point baskets as a team and improved to 17-3 overall and 5-0 in Class 2A, Area 15 play.
Erin Pruett scored 15 points and Kinsley Carson made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for Ider.
Flynn made three shots from long distance in the opening period and Carson hit a pair from beyond the arc to give the Hornets a 24-9 advantage. They continued pouring on the points in the final period. Carson made two 3-point baskets and Alayna Chapman added a 3-pointer and scored five points to close out the win.
Jasmine Higdon paced the Bison (1-11, 0-5) with 16 points.
The Hornets earned the No. 3 seed in the DeKalb County Tournament and play No. 6 Geraldine at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the first round.
Hornets take area loss to Bison
Jesse Massey paced the Ider boys with 10 points in a 96-40 loss against North Sand Mountain in Ider on Friday night.
The loss dropped Ider to 3-12 and 0-5 in Class 2A, Area 15 competition.
Luke Maples scored 12 points in the first quarter to help boost the Bison (11-6, 3-2) to a 32-14 lead. They extended the lead to 56-21by halftime.
Russ Marr and Jared Beasley scored 18 points apiece for NSM.
With the No. 7 seed in this week’s DeKalb County Tournament, Ider played No. 2 Fyffe in the opening round Monday night. The game was not completed before press time. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Valley Head girls top Woodville behind fast start
Bailee Carter had a game-high 18 points to lead three Valley Head girls in double-digit scoring, as a fast start led to a 65-21 rout of Woodville in Valley Head on Friday night.
Valley Head’s Jacie O’Tinger added 15 points and Kallie Ingram finished with 13 points in snapping a three-game losing streak.
The Tigers improved to 8-7 and 3-2 in Class 1A, Area 14.
Ingram and O’Tinger each made a 3-point basket and Carter added nine points in the opening period to give the Tigers a 23-9 lead.
Woodville dropped to 5-15 and 1-4 in area play.
Valley Head, a No. 7 seed in the DeKalb County Tournament, played No. 2 Fyffe in the first round Monday night. The game was not completed before press time. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
