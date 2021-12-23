Wildcats go 2-1 in Wills Valley Shootout

Fort Payne’s varsity basketball teams each finished with 2-1 records in the 21st annual Wills Valley Shootout.
On the boys’ side, Malik Turner had 13 points and Shaq Hawkins sank three 3-point baskets and finished with 11 points in Fort Payne’s 56-51 victory against Central Magnet (Tenn.) on Day 2 of the Wills Valley Shootout on Tuesday night.
Hawkins made all three of his 3s in the first quarter to help the Wildcats take a 22-17 lead.
Central Magnet rallied with a strong second period, outscoring Fort Payne 18-5 to take a 35-27 halftime advantage.
In the third, the Wildcats regained the lead with help from Connor Cash scoring all six of his points during the frame. By quarter’s end, Fort Payne led 43-39.
The Wildcats produced 13 fourth-quarter points, as Turner scored five during the stretch.
On Wednesday night, Fort Payne closed the holiday tournament with a 51-50 loss to Athens.
Turner scored 13 points, Hawkins added 11 points and Nolan Fowler recorded eight points.
The Wildcats improved to a 9-8 overall record.
For the girls, Brylan Gray led Fort Payne with 19 points, including four 3-point baskets, in a 48-46 victory against Anniston on the final day of the Wills Valley Shootout on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats improved to 12-5 overall.
In the win against Anniston, Abby Boatwright scored nine points, Anna Kate Akins had eight points and Lydia Crane chipped in seven points.
On Tuesday, Fort Payne took a 62-40 loss to Coffee County (Tenn.).
Gray led Fort Payne with 21 points and Graidin Haas added 15 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.