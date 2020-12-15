Laura Lopez led the Crossville girls with 13 points in a 65-46 loss to Section in a Sand Mountain Tournament varsity play-in game, eliminating them from tournament contention at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Monday night.
With the win, Section (1-8) captured the tournament’s No. 8 seed and advanced to play top-seeded Pisgah in the first round at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Madison Armstrong led Section with a game-high 22 points, Savannah White and Jennifer Vega scored 13 points apiece.
Section led 19-11 after the first period and extended its lead to 36-23 at the half. Briseyda Gonzalez inbounded to Hailey Haston for a layup to pull Crossville (5-5) within 29-16 with 2:55 remaining in the opening half, before Haston made a pair of free throws and Yazmin De la Cruz sank a 3-pointer to make it 31-21 with 2 minutes left.
Jennifer Vega scored a transition layup, Makenna Arndt scored off an offensive rebound and White added a free throw for Section before intermission.
Section pushed its lead to 51-37 by the end of the third period. Lopez drew a foul and converted a 3-point play to pull Crossville within 15 points with 3:38 to play in the quarter, Lopez found Kinsley Henderson for a corner 3-pointer and Sofia Velazquez Jaurez scored off an offensive rebound before the quarter expired.
Section extended its lead to 20 points with 5:05 remaining in regulation after Armstrong stole the ball and scored a layup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.