PREP ROUNDUP: Plainview boys start fast, beat Etowah

Jonah Williams drilled six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, as the Plainview boys got off to a fast start and beat Etowah 83-67 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum on Friday.
The Bears (5-2) picked up their fifth consecutive win after racing to a 23-7 first-quarter advantage against Etowah. They turned the lead into 48-33 at the half.
Etowah scored just 10 points in the third, while Plainview remained consistent with 22 points in the period.
Cole Millican finished with 17 points and five rebounds, and Tristian Willingham added 13 points with eight rebounds and five assists. Luke Smith scored nine points with nine rebounds, and Bryce Luther had nine points.
Millican led Plainview with 28 points and six rebounds in a 71-59 victory against Hewitt-Trussville last Tuesday.
The Bears led 32-20 at intermission.
Williams finished with nine points, and Grant Sanders chipped in five rebounds.
Plainview girls roll past Etowah
Payton Blevins hit five 3-point baskets to lead the Plainview girls with 15 points in a 62-24 victory against Etowah at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum on Friday.
The Bears (6-2) led 21-4 after the opening period and extended their lead to 43-11 at the half.
Tobi Trotter scored nine points with five rebounds, and Jesi Farris had five rebounds for Plainview.
Etowah shot 9 of 32 from the field in the loss, including 6 of 17 from the free-throw line.
Plainview extended its win streak to four games.
Halie Brown finished with 10 points and five rebounds and Trotter added 10 points in Plainview’s dominant 50-9 rout of Appalachian at the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout in Geraldine last Wednesday.
Avery Price finished with five rebounds and Farris had five steals for the Bears.
Appalachian shot 4 of 23 from the floor.
Plainview led 23-3 at the half after keeping Appalachian scoreless in the first quarter.
Second-quarter run fuels Fyffe girls past Scottsboro
Annabelle Taylor led all scorers with 19 points as the Fyffe girls used a second-quarter run to pull away from Scottsboro and win 65-42 at the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout in Geraldine last Wednesday.
After holding a 15-12 lead at the end of the opening period, the Red Devils scored 23 second-quarter points, while limiting the Wildcats to seven points to take a commanding 38-19 lead into the half.
Gracie Hicks scored 12 points and Maggie Woodall added 10 points for Fyffe (4-1). Marie Woodall and Riley Wise had five rebounds apiece.
Taylor scored 17 points and Alexia Barber had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in Fyffe’s 58-48 victory against Susan Moore last Tuesday.
Maggie Woodall scored eight points with seven rebounds and Hicks had seven rebounds.
Balanced scoring helps Fyffe boys beat Sylvania
Four Fyffe boys scored in double figures, as a balanced offensive effort led to an 85-72 win against Sylvania at the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout in Geraldine last Tuesday.
Parker Godwin and Micah Johnson scored 19 points apiece, Gabriel Gardner had 15 points, Will Goolesby added 14 points and Austin Buster nine points for the Red Devils.
Joshua Tinker led the Rams with 24 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Austin Traffanstedt made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.
Hunter McCurdy added nine points and Brody Smith had five rebounds.
Fyffe led 41-36 at halftime and 68-56 at the start of the fourth.
Collinsville girls win Thanksgiving Classic
Brittany Rivera finished with a game-high 23 points to help the Collinsville girls beat Handley 67-38 and win the Champions Sports Academy Thanksgiving Classic in Alexandria last Wednesday.
Rivera scored eight first-quarter points to push the Panthers to a 16-8 lead.
Maggie McKinney made a 3-pointer and Olivia Akins added four free throws in the second quarter to extend Collinsville’s lead to 34-22 at intermission.
Hadley Hamilton hit a 3 and Rivera put in nine points, as the Panthers scored 21 points in the third, while limiting the Tigers to six points in the period and 16 total second-half points.
Tyla Tatum scored nine points for Collinsville.
Grace Rittenhouse led Handley with 15 points.
Rivera was named tournament MVP and Hamilton joined her on the all-tournament team.
Tatum had 14 points and Hamilton added nine points in Collinsville’s 45-21 triumph against Hokes Bluff in the Champions Sports Academy Thanksgiving Classic.
The Panthers rushed to a 23-11 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way, holding Hokes Bluff to 10 second-half points.
Rams spread ball around in win vs. Warriors
Austin Traffanstedt had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the Sylvania boys’ balanced scoring attack in a 76-62 victory against the Cherokee County Warriors Sylvania at the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout in Geraldine last Wednesday.
Brody Smith scored 15 points and five rebounds, Joshua Tinker had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Logan McCullough added 14 points for the Rams.
Sylvania made nine 3-pointers and limited its turnover number to six. The Rams took a 21-10 lead heading into the second period and were in front 36-29 at the break and 54-43 at the end of the third.
Sylvania had five players score in double digits in a return home Friday, but North Sand Mountain’s Russell Marr scored a career- and school-record 62 points to edge the Rams 104-99.
Marr made 17 2-point baskets and six 3-pointers for the Bison.
Tinker scored 27 points with eight rebounds and seven assists for Sylvania. Traffanstedt had 20 points and seven rebounds, McCullough added 11 points and Drake Justus had 10 points.
