Wildcats starting with ‘clean slate’ ahead of opener

FORT PAYNE — Following open tryout sessions, Fort Payne’s first-year coach Justin Kisor started fresh with the first week of fall practices.
“It is a clean slate and all spots are open,” Kisor said as the Wildcats prepare for the season-opening tournament at Brooks High School in Killen next Saturday.
Kisor said he was pleased with the participation he saw in the tryouts. He said roughly 35-40 girls from grades 9-12 showed up and took part in skill drills and 25-30 junior high girls tried out.
Kisor was hired as Fort Payne’s varsity head coach in June. His wife, Ashley, was hired as the varsity assistant coach and the head coach of the junior varsity team.
As the Wildcats work to find which players fit best in the starting rotation and which ones best fit certain roles, Kisor said he’s liked the progress he’s seen through summer workouts.
“I think all our girls have improved tremendously since Day 1,” he said.
Kisor said he’s seeing great leadership in practices and feels the players are understanding the concepts he and his wife are trying to establish in their first season leading the program.
In a preseason assessment of the team, Kisor said he would like to continue seeing the defense, the trust among teammates and confidence grow.
Fort Payne is scheduled to visit Ider for a varsity and junior varsity contest Aug. 25 before hosting Cherokee County and Pisgah in a varsity/JV tri-match, also slated for senior night, Aug. 27.
The Wildcats are scheduled to close out the month with a varsity-only tournament at Geraldine. They begin area play against Arab at a tri-match with Sparkman on Sept. 3.
“We would love the support of the community,” Kisor said. “We are excited. Hope to have a healthy, full season. Masks up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.