PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Fort Payne falls to Gadsden City

Malik Turner paced Fort Payne with 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in a 61-52 loss to Gadsden City at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday night.
Nolan Fowler scored nine points, Alan Harcrow added eight points and Eli Kirby had eight points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (6-3).
Gadsden City’s Malik Kidd finished with a game-high 14 points with six rebounds, Jay Parker scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and Shamar Huff contributed 11 points, Mica Merriman had eight points and James McFadden chipped in five assists.
The Titans (3-4) led 21-14 after one quarter of play and 36-33 at halftime. Fort Payne gained a 45-43 edge heading into the fourth, but the visitors closed with an 18-7 scoring advantage.
Collinsville 61, Gaylesville 16:
Colton Wills had a game-high 26 points, including five 3-point baskets, as Collinsville rolled past Gaylesville 61-16 at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Thursday night.
After securing a 15-2 lead by the end of the first quarter, the Panthers (2-3) closed the half with a 32-9 lead.
Wills scored 10 of his 26 points in the second period. Alex Garcia tallied 14 points and Dawson Cothran added six points.
The Panthers extended their lead to 54-12 by the end of the third.
On Monday in Ashville, Wills finished with a game-high 31 points and seven rebounds as Collinsville toppled Ashville 61-51 for its first win of the season.
Wills sank five 3-pointers, scoring 22 points in the first half. Garcia scored 18 points with seven rebounds, Luke Henderson added six points and Jordan Coker had nine rebounds.
Four Ashville players reached double-digit scoring. Ashton Vann had 11 points and nine rebounds, Jonah Carden scored 11 points with five rebounds, Jacob Wilson had 10 points with 15 rebounds and Braxton Nall added 10 points with nine rebounds.
The Panthers held a 35-33 halftime lead after closing the first quarter with a 17-all tie. They led 54-48 by the end of the third period, limiting Ashville to three points in the final frame.
Wills scored 14 points in the opening period from two 3-point baskets, three 2-pointers and two foul shots. He made two 3-pointers in the second quarter, along with two additional free throws.
Valley Head 96, Woodville 75:
Chandler Johnson produced 28 points and Eian Bain and Lane Ingram each had 23 points as Valley Head raced past Woodville 96-75 in Woodville on Tuesday night.
Ethan Webb added 11 points for the Tigers, who improved to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in Class 1A, Area 13.
Caleb Dolberry finished with a game-high 34 points and Sam Peek and Damien Benson added 16 points apiece for the Panthers (1-4, 0-1).
Woodville closed the first quarter with a 24-17 lead. Dolberry scored 11 points in the period.
Valley Head outscored the Panthers 24-14 to finish the half and lead 41-38.
In the second half, the Tigers outscored the home team 55-37 to widen the scoring gap. Bain had nine points and Johnson had eight points in the third, as Valley Head entered the final period with a 67-53 advantage.
Ider 56, Cedar Bluff 51:
Hunter Robinson paced four Ider players in double-digit scoring in a 56-51 victory at Cedar Bluff on Monday night.
Brodie Chapman finished with 14 points, including four 3-point baskets, Austin Shirley and Jesse Massey scored 11 points apiece for the Hornets (5-2).
Alexander Leek and Connor Flynt (four 3-pointers) led the Tigers with 14 points apiece and MJ Adams added 12 points.
Ider led 33-23 at intermission and 43-35 at the end of the third quarter.
The Hornets sank 11 of 14 foul shots in the fourth period to close the game with a win.
