Fyffe’s Cochran receives medical scholarship during awards program

Fyffe senior Cage Cochran earned a medical scholarship during the 35th annual Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Awards Program on Monday night.
Cochran received a Dr. Gaylon McCollough Medical Scholarship, along with Daphne High School’s Lillie Yazdi.
Cochran was a Bryant-Jordan regional scholar-athlete winner from Class 2A and plans to attend Yale University in the fall.
The Bryant-Jordan Program, named in honor of legendary coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan, annually recognizes one student-athlete from each of the eight AHSAA districts in Classes 1A-6A and one from each of the four districts in Class 7A in the Bryant-Jordan Achievement Award category and the Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete category.
Each regional winner is presented a $3,000 scholarship to the college of their choice from the Bryant-Jordan Foundation.
Cochran was accepted to Yale in December 2019, as one of 800 accepted during the early action phase out of 6,000 applicants.
Cochran has interests in chemistry, but is looking to major in neuroscience or study the history of science, medicine and public health. He said Yale has flexible degree paths, allowing undergraduates to test out several different fields before committing to a major.
The Fyffe senior said he plans to attend medical school in hopes of becoming an orthopedic surgeon or neurologist.
During the awards broadcast, Phil Campbell’s Ben Williams was named the scholar-athlete of the year. Pleasant Valley’s Kamryn Sparks and Elmore County’s Hayden Holton were co-student-athletes of the year.
