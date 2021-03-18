Three DeKalb County teams appeared in the season’s first edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s state high school softball rankings this week.
Fort Payne, Plainview and Sylvania each held spots in the state rankings, released Wednesday night.
Fort Payne (12-1) posted at No. 6 in Class 6A. The Wildcats have won six games by five or more runs, including a 12-4 win against Sardis, a 9-1 victory against Geraldine, a 13-6 triumph against Cherokee County, a 14-4 victory against Ider and an 8-1 win against North Jackson.
The Wildcats’ lone loss was a 6-3 defeat against Central during a tournament at Jacksonville State University.
Plainview (5-2-1) ranked at No. 3 in Class 3A this week. The Bears have recorded double-digit wins against Collinsville, Madison County, Guntersville and Scottsboro, in addition to routing Asbury 23-0 on March 8.
Plainview’s 1-1 tie came against Cullman during the Snead State Classic in Rainsville, in which each game was limited to seven innings or a 1-hour, 30-minute time limit.
The Bears took a 7-0 loss at Buckhorn on March 11 and a 9-5 loss against Cullman on March 6.
Also in 3A, Sylvania (0-1) appeared at No. 10 on the season’s first state rankings list. The Rams’ only contest was a 4-0 loss on the road against Spring Garden on March 11.
Fyffe (2-3-1) and Geraldine (4-3) were both nominated but just missed the top-10 cut in 3A.
Here is the season’s first edition of the ASWA’s state high school softball rankings its entirety:
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (16-1-1)
2. Fairhope (16-1)
3. Bob Jones (11-2)
4. Spain Park (16-4)
5. Central-Phenix City (17-1)
6. Vestavia Hills (14-4)
7. Austin (9-5)
8. Thompson (16-3)
9. Sparkman (9-2)
10. Hoover (14-7)
Others nominated: Albertville (9-5), Auburn (9-7), Baker (7-12), Dothan (13-5), Enterprise (10-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (15-3)
2. Helena (19-4)
3. Hazel Green (13-5)
4. Buckhorn (13-2)
5. Spanish Fort (16-3)
6. Fort Payne (12-1)
7. Pell City (13-2)
8. Mortimer Jordan (6-12-1)
9. Springville (12-5)
10. Saraland (13-5)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (4-3), Chelsea (12-7), Cullman (6-6), Gardendale (12-10-1), Hartselle (5-8), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (16-3), Muscle Shoals (14-1), Oxford (9-6), Robertsdale (10-4), Wetumpka (13-8).
CLASS 5A
1. Faith Academy (12-1-1)
2. Tallassee (14-6-2)
3. Brewbaker Tech (19-2)
4. Elmore County (17-5)
5. Ardmore (11-5)
6. Alexandria (7-4)
7. Hayden (10-4-1)
8. Lawrence County (17-7)
9. Satsuma (15-4)
10. Corner (10-4)
Others nominated: Douglas (9-3), East Limestone (10-3), John Carroll (10-5), Rehobeth (7-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (23-3)
2. Rogers (10-0)
3. Northside (22-4)
4. Cleburne County (12-3)
5. Madison County (15-4)
6. Dale County (12-7)
7. Cherokee County (7-2)
8. Alabama Christian (8-12)
9. North Jackson (9-7)
10. Wilson (8-5)
Others nominated: Brooks (8-6), Etowah (12-4), Gordo (10-8), Madison Academy (6-2), Oneonta (8-4), Priceville (8-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (14-5)
2. Pleasant Valley (14-3)
3. Plainview (5-2-1)
4. Opp (15-5-1)
5. Mobile Christian (12-5)
6. Houston Academy (15-3)
7. Danville (10-5)
8. Oakman (7-4)
9. Wicksburg (10-7)
10. Sylvania (0-1)
Others nominated: Beulah (10-10), Colbert Heights (6-2), Elkmont (5-3), Fyffe (2-3-1), Geraldine (4-3), Lauderdale County (5-7), Piedmont (5-4), Winfield (9-6-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (6-2)
2. Sumiton Christian (9-3)
3. G.W. Long (9-0)
4. Leroy (17-3)
5. Hatton (4-8)
6. Mars Hill Bible (11-4)
7. Spring Garden (2-1)
8. Sand Rock (4-6)
9. Red Bay (7-4)
10. Randolph County (11-6)
Others nominated: West End (5-0), Winston County (4-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (10-5)
2. South Lamar (6-2)
3. Appalachian (7-2)
4. Skyline (7-1)
5. Ragland (6-5)
6. Sweet Water (9-10)
7. Kinston (5-7)
8. Holy Spirit (2-5)
9. Millry (4-2)
10. Belgreen (6-4)
Others nominated: Berry (6-8), Marion County (2-5).
AISA
1. Clarke Prep (18-3)
2. Macon East (19-7)
3. Bessemer Academy (12-3)
4. Glenwood (14-9)
5. Edgewood (11-11)
6. Southern Academy (12-3)
7. Pike Liberal Arts (13-7)
8. Lakeside (11-10)
9. Hooper Academy (14-7)
10. Abbeville Christian (9-8)
Others nominated: Tuscaloosa Academy (1-3), Jackson Academy (8-1), South Choctaw (5-5).
