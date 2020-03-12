PREP SOFTBALL: Undefeated Plainview tops ASWA’s 3A rankings

The undefeated Plainview softball team topped the season’s first edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s softball rankings.
As of Wednesday, the Bears boasted an 11-0 record. They have scored double-digit runs in six games and have held seven opponents scoreless.
Sylvania (4-3-1) joined Plainview in the 3A rankings at No. 7.
In 2A, Collinsville (2-3-1) was ranked eighth and Ider (2-4-1) was tabbed at No. 10.
Here are the ASWA’s rankings in their entirety:
Class 7A
1. Spain Park (16-0)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (10-1-1)
3. Fairhope (8-1)
4. Austin (9-2)
5. Bob Jones (12-2)
6. Central-Phenix City (13-3)
7. Auburn (9-3)
8. Thompson (13-5)
9. Sparkman (6-4)
10. Vestavia Hills (9-3)
Others nominated: Baker (12-4), Enterprise (8-5), Tuscaloosa County (7-6-1).
Class 6A
1. Dothan (12-2)
2. Buckhorn (9-2)
3. Hazel Green (9-2)
4. Spanish Fort (7-1-1)
5. Hartselle (7-1)
6. Wetumpka (13-3)
7. Gardendale (9-5)
8. Saraland (9-8)
9. Helena (7-4)
10. Chelsea (6-5-1)
Others nominated: Albertville (12-3-1), Baldwin County (6-6), Daphne (6-8), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (7-7), Muscle Shoals (10-2-1), Stanhope Elmore (4-5).
Class 5A
1. Tallassee (14-1)
2. Hayden (9-1)
3. Springville (6-1)
4. Mortimer Jordan (6-4)
5. Alexandria (4-0)
6. Rehobeth (5-2)
7. Satsuma (15-3)
8. Moody (5-2-1)
9. East Limestone (5-2)
10. Douglas (10-1)
Others nominated: Ardmore (8-5), Brewer (4-8), Brewbaker Tech (7-6), Chilton County (9-3), Corner (8-4), Faith Academy (7-0), John Carroll (7-5), Madison County (9-4-1), Marbury (4-4), Southside-Gadsden (5-7).
Class 4A
1. Elmore County (14-3)
2. Danville (10-2)
3. Wilson (6-2)
4. North Jackson (4-4-1)
5. Montgomery Catholic (13-1)
6. White Plains (7-5)
7. Cleburne County (11-4)
8. Alabama Christian (6-7)
9. LAMP (11-4)
10. Ashford (8-2-1)
Others nominated: American Christian (5-3), Curry (9-3-1), Jacksonville (11-5), Leeds (9-4), Madison Academy (1-1), Northside (4-7), Rogers (5-3).
Class 3A
1. Plainview (10-0)
2. Pisgah (4-2)
3. Lamar County (5-2)
4. Prattville Christian (8-9)
5. Slocomb (8-2)
6. Pleasant Valley (4-4-1)
7. Sylvania (4-3-1)
8. Houston Academy (17-5)
9. Wicksburg (8-8-1)
10. St. James (4-3)
Others nominated: Flomaton (4-0), Glencoe (2-0), Oakman (8-2), Piedmont (5-2).
Class 2A
1. Hatton (8-2)
2. Sumiton Christian (5-2)
3. Sand Rock (6-1)
4. G.W. Long (1-1)
5. Leroy (13-4)
6. Red Bay (3-2)
7. Ariton (10-4-1)
8. Collinsville (2-3-1)
9. Winston County (6-2)
10. Ider (2-4-1)
Others nominated: Highland Home (5-2), Tanner (1-1), Tharptown (7-5), West End (3-2).
Class 1A
1. Mars Hill Bible (8-0)
2. Brantley (8-0)
3. Spring Garden (1-0)
4. Falkville (9-2)
5. Belgreen (7-1)
6. Appalachian (7-3)
7. Skyline (1-4)
8. Kinston (3-4)
9. Millry (9-6)
10. Marion County (7-5)
Others nominated: Berry (4-3), Sweet Water (5-5).
AISA
1. Macon-East (17-1)
2. Edgewood (6-3-1)
3. Clarke Prep (11-1)
4. Pickens Academy (4-0)
5. Bessemer Academy (9-6)
6. Southern Academy (7-4)
7. Monroe Academy (7-3)
8. Patrician Academy (11-3-1)
9. Glenwood (7-7)
10. Northside Methodist (8-3)
Others nominated: Pike Liberal Arts (8-6-1).
