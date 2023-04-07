AJ Kramer surrendered four hits and retired 11 batters in a complete-game effort in Fort Payne’s 3-1 loss to Cherokee County on Thursday.
The Warriors trailed 1-0 before plating all three of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Kramer doubled, Lydia Crane scattered two hits and scored a run and Olivia Lee drove in a run for the Wildcats (11-10).
Emma Hill struck out 10 and gave up four hits in a complete game for the Warriors.
Gaylesville 18, Collinsville 7
Sophia Wills homered on two hits and Susana Flamenco drove in two runs on two hits in Collinsville’s loss to Gaylesville on Thursday.
Rylee Tillery finished with two hits, and Jemma Smith struck out two while surrendering six runs on seven hits in three innings for the Panthers (1-13).
Gaylesville’s Sierra Holbrook recorded two doubles, while Emma Givens, Jayden Dobbins and Sidney Smith added a double apiece. Makayla Kimmons struck out seven and allowed seven hits in a complete game.
Plainview 10, Geraldine 0
Shianne Parker and Chloe Hatch delivered a combined shutout performance in the circle, as top-ranked Plainview remained undefeated against Geraldine on Wednesday.
Parker struck out eight and allowed one hit in four innings, while Hatch sat two and gave up no hits in one inning in relief of the five-inning, Class 3A Area 14 victory. Mia Tidmore drove in three runs on two hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Hatch tripled with an RBI and a run scored, Jada Hampton doubled on two hits with an RBI and two runs scored and Graidin Haas plated two runs on two hits with an RBI, as the Bears notched their 21st win of the season.
Katie Walters doubled as the Bulldogs’ lone hit. She allowed nine hits and struck out two in a complete-game pitching effort.
Ider 13, NSM 1
Reece Jones finished with a home run, a double and drove in three runs, as Ider throttled North Sand Mountain in five innings of a Class 2A Area 15 Wednesday.
Sophia Murphey doubled twice and drove in two runs, Miklyn Troxtel doubled and drove in two runs and Makinley Traylor tripled with an RBI and scored two runs for the Hornets (13-9). Hanna Stevens drove in two runs, Brynley Traylor scattered two hits with an RBI and Julie Mavity plated three runs while registering two hits and an RBI. Brynley Traylor tossed a complete game, striking out four and surrendering two hits.
Cloey Davenport allowed four hits and five runs across 1 1/3 innings of the loss for NSM.
Fort Payne 11, Lee 0
AJ Kramer and Olivia Lee combined to deliver a no-hitter shutout performance in the circle in Fort Payne’s five-inning rout of Class 6A Area 14 rival Lee on Tuesday.
Kramer struck out six and walked two in three innings, while Lee sat three and walked two in relief for the Wildcats (11-9). AJ Kramer swatted two doubles and drove in three runs, Cory Kramer doubled and drove in two runs and Baylee Green doubled and plated a run, while Jocelyn Armstrong scored two runs on two hits.
Mackenzie Thomas gave up nine hits in a complete game for Lee.
Plainview 11, Sylvania 0
Lily Boswell struck out 11 and allowed one hit in a complete-game shutout against Sylvania, claiming the regular-season Class 3A Area 14 championship Tuesday.
Mia Tidmore plated two runs on four hits with an RBI, Mallory Lindsey tallied three hits and scored three runs with an RBI and Abby Williams doubled and drove in two runs for the Bears (20-0) in the five-inning contest. Shianne Parker drove in two runs on two hits and Chloe Hatch finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Anna Murdock had Sylvania’s lone hit and Kirby Wisner surrendered 15 hits in a complete game.
Hokes Bluff 14, Collinsville 1
Lexi Burt doubled and scored a run for Collinsville in a loss to Hokes Bluff on Tuesday.
Tyla Tatum drove in a run, and Sophia Wills allowed one run in 1/3 of an inning for the Panthers (1-12).
Peyton Ward surrendered five hits and one run across three innings of the win for Hokes Bluff, and Savannah Garrett doubled on three hits while driving in three runs.
Ider 10, Section 0
Julie Mavity and Maddie Johnson combined to pitch a shutout against Section in a Class 2A Area 15 game Tuesday.
Mavity struck out five and allowed one hit in three innings, and Johnson surrendered no hits in two innings for the Hornets (12-9). Reece Jones bashed two doubles and drove in three runs, and Sophia Murphey doubled with an RBI and two runs scored.
Fyffe 11, Geraldine 8
Sam Galloway hit a double and a triple while scoring two runs with an RBI, as Fyffe pulled away from Geraldine on Tuesday.
Kendra Fay tripled on two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, Brindlee Walston doubled and Briley Byrum scattered three hits with an RBI and a run scored for the Red Devils (7-13). Katie Edge drove in two runs on two hits, Madelyn Hawkins scattered three hits and two RBIs and Nevaeh Smith drove in a run on three hits. Elli Stone drove in two runs on two hits, and Fay struck out six and allowed six hits in three innings.
Fort Payne 4, Skyline 3
Lydia Crane launched a solo home run over left field for the go-ahead run in the sixth inning to help Fort Payne top Skyline on Monday.
Abby Phillips homered and drove in three runs, while Carley Cash doubled on two hits for the Wildcats. AJ Kramer struck out 13 and gave up two hits in a complete game.
Brinlee Potts and Jayla Ross each homered for the Vikings. Olivia Treece retired 14 and allowed five hits in six innings.
