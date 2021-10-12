Fort Payne’s Jackson breaks school record at Decatur race

With her 19:01 finish in the Class 5A-7A varsity girls’ race at Dew It On The Trails 2021 in Decatur on Saturday, senior Maddie Jackson shattered Fort Payne High School’s girls 5K record.
The previous school record was 19:05, set by Jana Watson in 2001.
Jackson placed third overall in the 5A-7A race, while the Fort Payne girls finished runners-up to Homewood.
Anahi Barboza (19:27) placed fifth overall, Raven Fairley (20:01) was ninth and Reese McCurdy (20:57) finished 16th, with Abigail Vega (21:07) placing 19th.
On the boys’ side, Fort Payne placed seventh, highlighted by Ian Norman’s 23rd-place finish, clocking in at 17:42. Javier Medina Soto (18:13) placed 33rd and Samuel Campero (18:16) was 37th.
