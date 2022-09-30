Sylvania picked up its fourth win in a row on Friday night with a 42-7 victory against Glencoe.

The Rams put up 455 total yards of offense with 254 passing yards and 201 on the ground. Running back Braiden Thomas finished with 92 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the win.

