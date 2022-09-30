Sylvania picked up its fourth win in a row on Friday night with a 42-7 victory against Glencoe.
The Rams put up 455 total yards of offense with 254 passing yards and 201 on the ground. Running back Braiden Thomas finished with 92 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the win.
Sylvania head coach Tyler Vann says he likes how his team is playing, despite a number of injuries.
“We’ve got a lot of guys on the sideline who could be helping us, but at the same time I am really proud of the young guys who have been stepping up and helping us out,” Vann said.
Sylvania (5-1, 3-1 Class 3A-Region 6) opened the game with a 65-yard drive but it ended with a missed 23-yard field goal by Conner Andrade.
The Rams’ defense followed that up by forcing a three-and-out.
Thomas scored the game’s first touchdown on a 3-yard run with 2:40 left in the first. The score was set up by a 50-yard pass from Jaxon Smith to Josh Scott.
Thomas then scored on a 24-yard run after a blocked punt by Ashdon Silver. Andrade made it 14-0 with 44 seconds left in the first.
With 5:54 left in the second, Smith threw a touchdown on a 62-yard screen pass to Aiden Parham. Andrade made it 21-0.
Thomas then scored his third touchdown of the first half on a 5-yard run. Andrade pushed the lead to 28-0 at the half.
Glencoe scored its first touchdown on the first possession of the second half with a 53-yard run by quarterback Nolan Fairley on fourth-and-3. Connor Montgomery added the extra point to cut the lead to 28-7.
Sylvania quickly answered with a 2-yard run from Parham. Andrade made it 35-7.
Sylvania’s final score came on a 24-yard pass from Griffin Turner to Landon Watkins. Andrade made it 42-7.
For Sylvania, Parham finished with 64 yards rushing and 83 receiving yards and a touchdown reception. Scott added 96 yards receiving. Smith was 6-for-10 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Turner played in the second half and was 6-for-14 with 110 yards and a touchdown.
Sylvania visits Plainview at 7 p.m. Thursday.
