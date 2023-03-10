Harlee Turner retired five Fyffe batters and walked two while giving up one hit and run across five innings of Sylvania’s 4-2 home win in Game 1 of a doubleheader Tuesday.
Makayla Wright doubled on two hits with two RBIs, Kirby Wisner drove in a run and Molly Weaver scored a run for the Rams (4-4).
Livia Cowart and Madelyn Hawkins each hit a home run with an RBI and a run scored for the Red Devils (0-5). Katie Edge lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout.
In Game 2, Sylvania’s Anna Murdock struck out 10 North Sand Mountain batters and walked five while surrendering three runs on three hits in a complete game in a 3-0 loss.
Turner tallied two hits for the Rams.
Caybree Dobbins sat eight and walked none while giving up seven hits and no runs in a complete game for the Bison. Dobbins added a double on two hits with an RBI and a run scored at the plate.
Ider 10, Section 0
Brynley Traylor delivered a complete-game shutout in Ider’s five-inning rout of Section in Ider on Tuesday.
Traylor gave up just one hit and no runs, struck out seven and walked one for the Hornets (4-2). Julie Mavity had two hits, including a triple, with an RBI and a run scored. Sophia Murphey had an RBI-triple and Makinley Traylor plated three runs on three hits with an RBI, while Reece Jones doubled on two hits with two runs scored and Lexi Brewer doubled on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored, while Brynley Traylor chipped in a double.
On Monday, the Hornets posted 12 hits in an 18-0 romp past Gaylesville in three innings in Ider.
Brynley Traylor doubled on two hits with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Brewer doubled on three hits with three RBIs and three runs scored. Murphey drove in four runs on two hits and Kelsey Cooper plated three runs on two hits. Miklyn Troxtel drove in three runs and allowed no runs on one hit with four strikeouts in a complete game pitching.
Valley Head 8, Crossville 0
Valley Head’s Adleigh Lockett and Bailey Ware combined to shut out Crossville in Crossville on Tuesday.
Locket picked up the win in six innings, delivering 11 strikeouts, walking three and allowing no runs on one hit for the Tigers (1-5). Ware gave up no hits or runs across one inning, struck out one and walked none. At the plate, Harleigh Morgan scattered three hits with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Lockett plated a run on two hits and Chloe Palmer scored a run with an RBI.
Brooke Andrews retired five, walked four and gave up eight runs on six hits in a complete game for the Lions. Bree Bowling doubled for the team’s lone hit.
Plainview 11, Sardis 0
In a complete-game outing in the circle, Shianne Parker sat five, walked one and allowed three hits for no runs in Plainview’s five-inning victory against Sardis in Rainsville on Monday.
Mia Tidmore blasted a two-run, inside-the-park home run into center field to push the 4-0 Bears into a 9-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning; she scored three runs. Abby Williams registered two doubles with four RBIs and three runs scored and Hannah Regula doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, while Chloe Hatch drove in two runs on two hits, Ali Price scored two runs on two hits and Graidin Haas drove in two runs.
Kayden Tarvin took the pitching loss for the Lions, giving up seven runs on four hits while walking four and striking out three in one inning.
Buckhorn 10, Fort Payne 0
AJ Kramer struck out five and walked none while surrendering 10 runs on eight hits in a complete game, as Fort Payne fell 10-0 to Buckhorn in five innings in New Market on Tuesday.
Carley Cash tripled and Kramer added a single for the Wildcats (4-6).
Zaida Zapf tossed a complete game, striking out eight with no walks and allowing no runs on two hits. Alyssa Hastings tripled on three hits and plated three runs, Zapf hit a two-RBI triple and Adrie-ana Davis had two doubles on three hits with three RBIs and plated two runs.
Cedar Bluff 12, Collinsville 2
Lexi Burt doubled with an RBI and a run scored for Collinsville in a five-inning loss at Cedar Bluff on Tuesday.
Kristina Johnson recorded two hits and Rylee Tillery and Gracie Griggs each added a hit for the Panthers (4-2). Sophia Wills surrendered five hits and seven runs while walking five and striking out none across two innings, and Tyla Tatum allowed five hits and runs with no strikeouts and three walks in 2 1/3 innings.
Mattie Payne launched a three-run home run across center field in the third inning to lift the Tigers to a 10-0 advantage in the third frame. Payne added a double and scored three runs, Ciana Smith recorded a triple on two hits and plated two runs and Haley Allen doubled on two hits with two RBIs and scored a run, while Harlie Nelson doubled on two hits with three RBIs and a run scored. Natalie Baty retired eight Collinsville batters and walked one while giving up five hits and two runs in a complete-game performance.
