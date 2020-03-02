BIRMINGHAM — An AHSAA representative complimented the Collinsville girls after their Class 2A state championship win, praising their offensive and defensive fundamentals.
“I think that says it all,” coach Jon Tidmore said after the Panthers’ 58-45 win against defending champion Cold Springs at Legacy Arena on Friday morning.
Performing with sharp fundamentals helped the Panthers keep an edge against their competition during the AHSAA Final Four and led to them to capture the program’s first state title.
Collinsville thrived in half-court offense throughout the last two rounds. Smart passes led to open shooters and high-percentage shots around the basket and from the perimeter.
“Fundamentals are what we stress every day,” Tidmore said.
In their semifinal-round win against G.W. Long, the Panthers spaced the floor and spread the ball around until the defense sagged off enough for a high-quality shot from 3-point range or a driving layup.
Collinsville scored its first 15 points against Long from 3-pointers, shooting 71 percent (5 of 7) during the opening period to take a 17-9 lead.
“We had confidence and it was important to start like that,” Tidmore said. “I’m glad they had the confidence for an important start.”
On the defensive side, the Panthers double- and triple-teamed 6-foot-1 forward Mary Beth Long in the low post throughout the game, forcing the ball out of her hands and putting pressure on her teammates to deliver.
Long was limited to eight points and six rebounds on 4-of-9 shooting and the Rebels finished the game with 12 turnovers.
Collinsville surrendered just two points in the third quarter.
“They were really dialed in,” Tidmore said of his players’ defensive effort following the semifinal win. “I think you can see they bought into the fact that we had to guard the post player and get back to the shooters.”
In Friday’s championship game, the Panthers continued spreading the ball around to open shooters. Extra passes in the half-court sets forced Cold Springs to see more than one or two players as offensive threats.
The Panthers had scoring options all across the court and it led to four starters reaching double digits. Hamilton scored 16 points, including 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, and Olivia Akins added 16 points. Class 2A tournament MVP Brittany Rivera finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Tyla Tatum chipped in 13 points.
“I told (my players), if we’re going to lose to somebody, it’s someone worthy of beating us,” Cold Springs coach Tammy West said. “And today we ran up against a good team. We fell short, but it was to a really good team.”
Although it was the first time for this group of Collinsville girls to play in an AHSAA Final Four, the stage didn’t rattle them.
Instead, the Panthers were able to shine brightest by focusing on the basic elements of the game that got them to the Birmingham stage, and turned Legacy Arena into their home court.
“We just came out like it was any other game,” Hamilton said. “We weren’t acting like we were playing in a big arena; that compared to our gym is crazy.
“(Tidmore) told us that it’s going to be bigger, but just play like we were at home.”
After finishing the last two seasons earlier than they wanted, the Panthers made everything work in their favor this time around. From having a variety of scorers to stout defensive production to vital bench contribution, the 2019-20 Collinsville girls would not be denied.
“To see them stick in there and battle and believe — in the last two week we were very mentally tough,” Tidmore said.
