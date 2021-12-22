Football coaches from DeKalb County Schools released the 2021 All-DeKalb County team this week.

Highlighting the all-county selections was Geraldine sophomore Jaxon Colvin (quarterback/outside linebacker) being voted player of the year. Joining Colvin with outstanding individual accolades were Sylvania senior wide receiver Sawyer Hughes (offensive MVP) and Fyffe senior defensive lineman Austin Mulligan (defensive MVP).

The 2021 All-DeKalb County football team:

Fyffe (10-2)

Kyle Dukes, Sr., DE

Will Stephens, Sr., SS

Brody Hicks, Jr., LB

Jake Wooden, Jr., OL

Logan Anderson, Fr., RB

Tucker Wilks, Fr., DT

Evan Chandler, Jr., TE

Simon Hicks, Fr., LB

 

Sylvania (8-3)

Brody Smith, Sr., QB

Styles Hughes, Sr., LB

Sidney Dekker, Sr., DL

Zander Wooten, Sr., OL

Leo Kirby, So., LB

Preston Graham, Jr., RB

Zack Anderson, So., WR

 

Geraldine (7-4)

Caleb Benefield, Sr., OL

Joe Garcia, Fr., DL

Caleb Hall, Jr., RB

Carlos Mann, So., DB

Colton Lusher, Sr., ATH

Kobe Hill, So., LB

 

Plainview (7-4)

Noah White, Sr., QB/DB

Dylan McCullough, Jr., DB

Mason Cooper, Sr., DL

Andrew Hall, Jr., RB

Nate Crow, Sr., DL

Levi Brown, Jr., DB

 

Ider (7-4)

Jesse Massey, Sr., LB

Matt Norman, Sr., RB

Hunter Robinson, Jr., RB

Branson Durham, Sr., OL

Cohen Willoughby, Sr., DL

 

Valley Head (5-6)

Eian Bain, Jr., RB

Roger McMahan, Sr., LB

Ashton Brown, Sr., DB

Ethan Webb, Jr., TE

 

Collinsville (3-7)

Keaton DeBoard, Jr., DB

Seth Brown, Sr., OL

Jordan Coker, Jr., DL

 

Crossville (0-10)

Kolby Lesley, Sr., RB

Steven Juan, Jr., DB

Oswaldo Torres, Jr., DL

 

Honorable mention:

Fyffe

Cade Underwood

 

Sylvania

Ashdon Cooley

Aspen Cooley

Brant Kittle

Roman McKeehan

Jaxon Smith

 

Geraldine

Drew Fowler

River Walling

Austyn Banks

Will Arnold

Jayse Cook

 

Plainview

Nathan Subias

Dagan Miller

Braiden Thomas

Sam Crowell

Brayden York

 

Ider

Dylan Grant

Luke Hannah

Colton Crane

Brian Bass

Andrew Blevins

 

Valley Head

Brandon Vazquez

Noah Hulgan

Pacey Cooper

Carson Frost

 

Collinsville

Carson Dennis

Fernando Padilla

 

Crossville

Dekota Causey

Javier Juan

Antonio Quintana

Jesus Juan 

