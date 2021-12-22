Football coaches from DeKalb County Schools released the 2021 All-DeKalb County team this week.
Highlighting the all-county selections was Geraldine sophomore Jaxon Colvin (quarterback/outside linebacker) being voted player of the year. Joining Colvin with outstanding individual accolades were Sylvania senior wide receiver Sawyer Hughes (offensive MVP) and Fyffe senior defensive lineman Austin Mulligan (defensive MVP).
The 2021 All-DeKalb County football team:
Fyffe (10-2)
Kyle Dukes, Sr., DE
Will Stephens, Sr., SS
Brody Hicks, Jr., LB
Jake Wooden, Jr., OL
Logan Anderson, Fr., RB
Tucker Wilks, Fr., DT
Evan Chandler, Jr., TE
Simon Hicks, Fr., LB
Sylvania (8-3)
Brody Smith, Sr., QB
Styles Hughes, Sr., LB
Sidney Dekker, Sr., DL
Zander Wooten, Sr., OL
Leo Kirby, So., LB
Preston Graham, Jr., RB
Zack Anderson, So., WR
Geraldine (7-4)
Caleb Benefield, Sr., OL
Joe Garcia, Fr., DL
Caleb Hall, Jr., RB
Carlos Mann, So., DB
Colton Lusher, Sr., ATH
Kobe Hill, So., LB
Plainview (7-4)
Noah White, Sr., QB/DB
Dylan McCullough, Jr., DB
Mason Cooper, Sr., DL
Andrew Hall, Jr., RB
Nate Crow, Sr., DL
Levi Brown, Jr., DB
Ider (7-4)
Jesse Massey, Sr., LB
Matt Norman, Sr., RB
Hunter Robinson, Jr., RB
Branson Durham, Sr., OL
Cohen Willoughby, Sr., DL
Valley Head (5-6)
Eian Bain, Jr., RB
Roger McMahan, Sr., LB
Ashton Brown, Sr., DB
Ethan Webb, Jr., TE
Collinsville (3-7)
Keaton DeBoard, Jr., DB
Seth Brown, Sr., OL
Jordan Coker, Jr., DL
Crossville (0-10)
Kolby Lesley, Sr., RB
Steven Juan, Jr., DB
Oswaldo Torres, Jr., DL
Honorable mention:
Fyffe
Cade Underwood
Sylvania
Ashdon Cooley
Aspen Cooley
Brant Kittle
Roman McKeehan
Jaxon Smith
Geraldine
Drew Fowler
River Walling
Austyn Banks
Will Arnold
Jayse Cook
Plainview
Nathan Subias
Dagan Miller
Braiden Thomas
Sam Crowell
Brayden York
Ider
Dylan Grant
Luke Hannah
Colton Crane
Brian Bass
Andrew Blevins
Valley Head
Brandon Vazquez
Noah Hulgan
Pacey Cooper
Carson Frost
Collinsville
Carson Dennis
Fernando Padilla
Crossville
Dekota Causey
Javier Juan
Antonio Quintana
Jesus Juan
