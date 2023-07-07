The Fort Payne volleyball team went from 18 wins in head coach Justin Kisor’s first year leading the varsity program to 24 wins in the second year and 33 wins last year.
The players who were freshmen when Kisor came to FPHS want to continue the winning trajectory in their senior season.
And Kisor wants to continue seeing the program receiving respect across the state.
“Expectations are high, but they should be,” the coach said. “We have improved each year. We would like to push through that wall and have a breakout season, hopefully make the state tournament. Been to regionals three years running but haven’t been able to get to the final eight. I think leadership is going to be a factor — You have to expect great things before you can do great things. Our leaders have to expect greatness and hold each other accountable.
“On the volleyball side of things, we have to really improve our ball control. I like our team a lot.”
The 2023 FPHS varsity squad includes seniors Layla Kirby, Bri Williams, Savannah Hall and Katie Kindred, with juniors Cooper Garrett, Austin Walker, Keyli Rodriguez, Alli Wells, Lana Baker and Olivia Lee, sophomore Bailey Templeton and freshman Lydie Varnadore.
“This is a very talented group of seniors who have bought in and worked hard,” Kisor said. “I love coaching them and I’m sad to see them go. They work extremely hard and challenge their teammates to be better, all while encouraging. They have been a fun group.”
Fort Payne revealed its 2023 varsity volleyball schedule on social media Sunday. The Wildcats will return to some familiar tournaments but also face some new opponents.
The Wildcats open with a visit to Plainview on Thursday, Aug. 24. They’ll follow with a trip to the Juanita Boddie Tournament in Hoover; the two-day tournament begins Friday, Aug. 25. Fort Payne’s next competition will be a home opener against Albertville and Alexandria on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Class 6A Area 13 play begins Thursday, Sept. 7 with a home match against Gadsden City. Fort Payne travels to Oxford on Tuesday, Sept. 19, before Oxford visits on Tuesday. Sept. 26. The regular-season area finale features the Wildcats visiting Gadsden City on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
“We just want to compete and hopefully make some noise in the tournaments,” Kisor said.
The Wildcats host the annual Fort Payne Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 7. A dozen teams are scheduled to participate and Kisor said he hopes to add some teams later this year.
While some scheduled opponents are familiar — this will be the third year Fort Payne plays Class 5A Westminster Christian Academy, a back-to-back state champion — others offer new challenges.
“We added Buckhorn and Danville,” Kisor said. “It was good to get Albertville back on the schedule. We also added Sardis at the end of the year. The Muscle Shoals Quad match will be full of strong teams, but I don’t think we have seen any of them since I’ve been here.”
Donations and sponsorships are two ways people can help support FPHS volleyball. Those interested in helping provide funding for the program can email Kisor at jkisor@fpcsk12.com.
“We will do whatever we can to make sure people know about how much we appreciate the help,” the coach said.
