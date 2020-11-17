Fort Payne junior Maddie Jackson placed 13th overall in the Class 6A girls race and earned an all-state honor at the AHSAA Cross Country State Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Oakville on Saturday.
Jackson was the top finisher for the Fort Payne girls in Saturday’s season finale. She crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 58 seconds and gained her fifth consecutive all-state medal.
The Fort Payne girls finished eighth overall in the team competition. Homewood won the state championship and Mountain Brook was the runner-up.
Senior Aylin Vega (21:06) placed 37th individually as Fort Payne’s second finisher in the girls’ race and seventh-grader Reese McCurdy (21:10) was Fort Payne’s third finisher.
On the boys’ side, senior Arturo Rodriguez (17:24) competed as Fort Payne’s lone male state qualifier and finished in 30th.
Editor’s note: An additional story on Fort Payne’s cross country program will be featured in Saturday’s edition of The Times-Journal.
