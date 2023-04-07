The Fort Payne tennis teams scored a Class 6A Section 8 sweep against Buckhorn, as seniors Jessica Simpson, Cadence Burkhead and Kris Boyette each won their singles matches on senior night Tuesday.
The Fort Payne girls defeated the Bucks 8-1, while the Fort Payne boys earned a 7-2 victory at Fort Payne High School.
In girls doubles, Simpson and Burkhead won 8-1 at No. 2, and Courtnie Rae Carroll and Anna Kate Akins picked up a 9-7 victory at No. 1. Micaela Domingo and Debbie Domingo also won 8-1 at No. 3.
In singles play, Akins was victorious 8-6 at No. 2 and Simpson earned an 8-3 win at No. 3, while Burkhead picked up an 8-0 victory at No. 4 and Micaela Domingo scored an 8-2 triumph at No. 5. Debbie Domingo won 8-1 at No. 6, and Carroll lost 8-4 at No. 1.
In boys doubles, Eli Walters and Patrick Long scored an 8-2 victory at No. 2, while Joseph Hernandez and Brandon Macpherson won by forfeit at No. 3. Carson Pike and Boyette fell 8-4 at No. 1.
Boyette won 8-3 in No. 2 singles play, Walters scored an 8-2 win at No. 3 and Long was victorious 8-2 at No. 4. Hernandez won 8-0 at No. 5 and Macpherson won by forfeit at No. 6, while Pike was defeated 8-3 at No. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.