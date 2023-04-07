The Fort Payne tennis teams scored a Class 6A Section 8 sweep against Buckhorn, as seniors Jessica Simpson, Cadence Burkhead and Kris Boyette each won their singles matches on senior night Tuesday.

The Fort Payne girls defeated the Bucks 8-1, while the Fort Payne boys earned a 7-2 victory at Fort Payne High School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.