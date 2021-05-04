As the Fort Payne girls’ 4x400-meter relay team won gold at the 2021 AHSAA State Track and Field Championships this weekend, the girls’ team finished third overall in Class 6A at the season finale in Gulf Shores.
A week after breaking a 33-year-old school record in the 4x400 race, Madi Wallace, Maddie Jackson, Ruthie Jones and Maggie Groat clocked 4:03.88 at the state meet to place first. It was Fort Payne’s lone first-place finish over the weekend.
With 116.50 points, Northridge captured the 6A girls state championship. Mountain Brook was runner-up with 93 points and Fort Payne placed third with 71.50 points.
In the field, Fort Payne’s Brylan Gray was the 6A girls individual runner-up in the shot put, tossing 38 feet, 4 3/4 inches. She also had a seventh-place finish in the discus throw (104-6).
Cooper Garrett placed third in the javelin throw (116-9). Lennon Ibsen was third in the pole vault (11-0) and fourth in the triple jump (35-7). Jordan Strogov placed fifth in the pole vault (10-6), Groat was fourth in the high jump (5-0) and Wallace finished fifth in the long jump (17-3.5).
On the track, Fort Payne’s girls 4x800-meter relay team garnered a third-place finish (9:55.36). Wallace placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (45.74) and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (14.99). Jackson finished seventh in the 1600-meter run (5:21.19) and ninth in the 800-meter run (2:24.11).
The Fort Payne boys placed 30th overall, highlighted by Darrell Prater’s third-place finish in the javelin throw (173-4).
