Fyffe senior Caleb Lyles earned this week's Times-Journal/Twin City Used Cars Player of the Week honor by receiving 55% of the online vote.
The two-way lineman helped Fyffe's defense disrupt Ohatchee's offense in last week's Class 3A third-round state playoff win.
Lyles sacked Ohatchee quarterback Eli Ennis for a 4-yard loss on third down that led to a punt on the team's opening drive.
Lyles was part of a Fyffe defensive effort that kept Ohatchee's offense from crossing midfield in the first half.
