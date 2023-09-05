DeKalb County cross country teams traveled to Scottsboro on Saturday morning for the 2023 Scottsboro Invitational.
The event featured varsity and junior varsity small school (Class 1A-3A) races for girls and boys, as well as large school (4A-7A) varsity and JV races at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
In the varsity small school boys 5K race, Plainview captured a third-place finish, led by Ephan Benjume’s fifth-place individual finish, clocking in at 18:23.15.
Also in the varsity small school boys 5K race, Sylvania placed fifth in the team standings and Collinsville was eighth. Adrian Balderas (18:31.16) finished seventh individually for Sylvania.
Sand Rock claimed first place in the division.
In the varsity small school girls 5K race, Plainview tallied a fourth-place team effort. Abigail Mays (12th, 23:34.63), Caroline Parker (13th, 23:54.68) and Aubrie Hiett (20th, 24:26.56) were the team’s top three runners.
Sylvania posted sixth in the team standings and Collinsville was seventh. Aubree Cleveland’s 15th-place finishing time of 24:06.99 led Sylvania.
J.B. Pennington won the division.
Here’s a look at how DeKalb County squads fared at the Scottsboro Invitational on Saturday:
COLLINSVILLE
Varsity small school girls 5K
Maria Hernandez, 27th, 26:15.33
Brayleigh Smith, 47th, 28:21.08
Lorenza Baltazar, 51st, 28:32.13
Jennifer Coronado, 54th, 28:45.04
Jaqueline Patino, 60th, 30:25.94
Veronica Francisco, 65th, 34:04.85
Yarisel Mendez Limon, 70th, 44:15.93
Varsity small school boys 5K
Juan Francisco, 43rd, 21:53.46
Jinen Shukal, 44th, 22:03.18
Samuel Patino, 54th, 22:30.95
Yordan Alcon, 60th, 23:20.82
Henri Soto, 65th, 23:49.77
Andres Miguel Alonzo, 85th, 27:30.97
JV small school girls 2-mile
Alejandra Romero, 27th, 18:43.97
JV small school boys 2-mile
Jonathan Ortiz, 58th, 17:53.69
CROSSVILLE
Varsity large school girls 5K
Esmerelda Simon, 63rd, 25:37.23
Emma Crump, 81st, 27:11.63
Alexis Wiley, 101st, 32:36.58
Elizabeth Wiley, 102nd, 33:49.34
Varsity large school boys 5K
Mason Nail, 112th, 23:18.01
Travis Nail, 132nd, 26:42.25
GERALDINE
Varsity small school girls 5K
Noemi Vidal, 35th, 27:11.94
Karissa Brock, 44th, 28:07.35
Amy Dillon, 58th, 30:04.47
Varsity small school boys 5K
Xander Moses, 82nd, 26:41.42
Diego Perez, 89th, 31:03.38
PLAINVIEW
Varsity small school girls 5K
Abigail Mays, 12th, 23:34.63
Caroline Parker, 13th, 23:54.68
Aubrie Hiett, 20th, 24:26.56
Emma Graham, 32nd, 26:53.44
Nevaeh Boyd, 34th, 27:05.68
Addie Kate Higdon, 36th, 27:13.82
Andi Andrews, 38th, 27:21.80
Jada Hampton, 39th, 27:29.20
Marlee Townsend, 57th, 29:51.04
Varsity small school boys 5K
Ephan Benjume, fifth, 18:23.15
Collin Hall, 17th, 19:55.58
Israel Johnson, 19th, 20:12.46
David Dudley, 26th, 20:50.53
Briggs Rich, 27th, 20:52.62
Cayson Hall, 31st, 21:17.57
Will Jackson, 32nd, 21:22.60
Aaron Easterby, 38th, 21:31.02
Ryder Mauldin, 40th, 21:40.61
Cooper Mitchell, 49th, 22:13.19
Billy Horton, 50th, 22:14.15
Jackson Smith, 52nd, 22:25.88
Brandon Horton, 56th, 22:47.76
Collin Wilborn, 67th, 23:50.85
Eli Wilborn, 71st, 24:21.28
Nate Timmons, 72nd, 24:24.81
Kayden Killian, 80th, 26:20.97
Eli Crawford, 84th, 27:01.07
SYLVANIA
Varsity small school girls 5K
Aubree Cleveland, 15th, 24:06.99
Molly Par, 28th, 26:23.64
Angelina Munguia, 42nd, 27:44.56
Kaylee Cole, 50th, 28:29.34
Maria Diego, 52nd, 28:38.38
Jocelyn Sanders, 56th, 29:19.00
Chloe Meadows, 63rd, 30:51.66
Varsity small school boys 5K
Adrian Balderas, seventh, 18:31.16
Gage Sanders, 24th, 20:40.04
Luis Elorza, 36th, 21:28.30
Amilton Lopez Juan, 53rd, 22:28.37
Martin Parra, 59th, 23:00.06
Ernie Huerta, 63rd, 23:26.92
Benjamin Lopez Juan, 83rd, 26:50.93
JV small school girls 2-mile
Mercy Cin, 32nd, 18:54.30
Zaylan Davis, 48th, 20:29.74
Brynlee Harris, 54th, 21:27.44
