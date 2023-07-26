Fort Payne native and Auburn place kicker Alex McPherson was selected to the 2023 preseason Media Days All-SEC team’s third team during last week’s SEC Football Media Days.
McPherson, a redshirt freshman, appeared in three games in 2022, making 6 of 7 field-goal attempts, including a long kick from 51 yards out. He recorded three kickoffs for 121 yards (40.3 yards average). He also added nine PAT kicks.
Georgia has been predicted to win the 2023 SEC championship, according to the preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days.
The Bulldogs received 181 votes to be crowned SEC champion on Dec. 2 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Alabama was second with 62 votes.
Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 2,011 points, including an overwhelming 265 first-place votes, while Tennessee was second with 1,682 points and 14 votes to win the division.
South Carolina was third with 1,254 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.
Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1,899 total points, narrowly over LSU with 1,838 points. Texas A&M was third with 1,144 points, followed by Ole Miss with 1,128, Arkansas with 958, Auburn with 685 and Mississippi State with 496.
Only nine times since 1992 (31 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.
Alabama enters the 2023 campaign having won a league-leading 29 SEC championships in program history, including seven of the last 11 conference titles.
The 2023 preseason Media Days All-SEC team:
Offense
First team
QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR - Malik Nabers, LSU
WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia
TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – JC Latham, Alabama
OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia
OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia
OL - Will Campbell, LSU
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Second team
QB - KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama
RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia
WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina
*WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee
*WR - Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama
TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia
C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama
Third team
*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee
*QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina
OL - Emery Jones, LSU
OL - Eli Cox, Kentucky
OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee
OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee
Defense
First team
DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL - Maason Smith, LSU
DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia
Second team
DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky
LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
LB - Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Third team
DL - Princely Umanmielen, Florida
DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
DL - Tim Smith, Alabama
DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri
LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama
LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia
LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky
DB - Major Burns, LSU
DB - D.J. James, Auburn
DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
DB - Jason Marshall Jr. , Florida
Specialists
First team
P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Second team
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
LS – Slade Roy, LSU
KOS - Nathan Dibert, LSU
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
Third team
P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS - William Mote, Georgia
RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina
* - Indicates a tie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.