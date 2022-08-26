Cooper Garrett made 22 kills with 13 assists and three blocks in Fort Payne sweep of Fyffe and Plainview in a three-team match in Rainsville on Thursday.
Natalie Hotalen dished out 25 assists and Anna Banks added 27 digs and two aces, while Layla Kirby collected 14 kills for the Wildcats (6-5) across the two matches.
Fort Payne notched a 2-0 (25-11, 25-17) victory against Fyffe, before defeating Plainview 2-0 (26-24, 25-21).
— On Tuesday at a tri-match at Fort Payne, Fort Payne lost to Westminster Christian Academy 2-0 (18-25, 13-25) and defeated Southside-Gadsden 2-1 (25-15 , 26-28, 15-10).
Across the two matches, Garrett compiled 17 kills , 12 assists and 10 digs for the Wildcats. Hotalen had 25 assists and eight digs, and Banks added 28 digs. Kirby contributed 13 digs with nine kills and two blocks, and Lily Jackson finished with 12 digs, nine kills and two blocks.
— On Tuesday at Collinsville, the Panthers swept Valley Head 3-0 (25-4, 25-7, 25-11).
Seniors Kristina Johnson finished the match with nine aces and two kills, and Sophia Wills added eight aces. Senior setter Rylee Tillery offered five kills and aces with one kill, and Yareli Reyes contributed six aces. Gracie Griggs and Chloe Davis chipped in three kills and two aces apiece, and senior Belinda Jimenez added four assists.
Collinsville improved to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in Class 2A, Area 13.
The Panthers lost to Fyffe 2-0 and Sand Rock 3-0 in a home tri-match Monday.
Collinsville opened the season at Crossville in a tri-match with North Sand Mountain. The Panthers topped Crossville 2-0 (25-13, 25-15) and lost to NSM 2-1 (25-16, 21-25, 7-15).
