Bain eclipses DeKalb rushing yards record, as No. 8 Valley Head dominates Phillips in 1st round

No. 8 Valley Head Tigers started their postseason run on the right foot, as they downed the Phillips Bears 61-20 on Friday night.
Quarterback Eian Bain cemented the win by making history, breaking the DeKalb County single-season rushing yards record, previously held by Valley Head alumnus Tylor Harrison in 2005.
Bain broke the previous record by 2 yards, marking his current season total at 2,665 yards. His performance this season has been a major key to Valley Head’s current record of 10-1.
The playoff win marked the first postseason victory for the Tigers since 2006.
Bain’s partner in the backfield, running back Hunter Robinson, also did some significant damage on Friday.
In addition to Bain’s 237 yards, Robinson chipped in 174 yards of his own, pushing Valley Head’s rushing total over 400 yards on the night. The duo also combined for seven rushing touchdowns for the game.
The game was very competitive for around 10 minutes, as Phillips (6-4) got deep into Valley Head territory twice but failed on fourth down both times.
Meanwhile, the Tigers forced an incredible fumble early and scored after a fourth-down stop to push their lead out to 14-0. Valley Head refused to slow down at this point, as Bain scored two touchdowns after Phillips turned the ball over with an interception.
However, the Bears refused to go into halftime scoreless. A quick bubble screen to the left side was taken to the house by freshman wide receiver Lathen Burton to close the gap to 28-6 with around 5 minutes to go in the first half. However, Valley Head would answer back quickly with two more touchdowns before the half, stretching their lead to 42-6.
Phillips opened the second half with an onside kick but the Tigers recovered. Robinson then widened the gap even further with a quick 60-yard touchdown run. The two teams traded a few more touchdowns back and forth before Valley Head kneeled the game out late in the fourth.
The Tigers will travel to face off with the Marion County Red Raiders next week as the Raiders beat the Ragland Purple Devils 59-22 to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
