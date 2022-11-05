Bain eclipses DeKalb rushing yards record, as No. 8 Valley Head dominates Phillips in 1st round

Eian Bain, right, shakes hands with Tylor Harrison, Valley Head alumnus and former DeKalb County single-season rushing yards record holder, with Valley Head coach Charles Hammon pictured between them.

 Cori Simmons | Times-Journal

No. 8 Valley Head Tigers started their postseason run on the right foot, as they downed the Phillips Bears 61-20 on Friday night. 

Quarterback Eian Bain cemented the win by making history, breaking the DeKalb County single-season rushing yards record, previously held by Valley Head alumnus Tylor Harrison in 2005.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.