Makinley Traylor finished second overall, Kenzie Smith placed eighth and the Ider girls cross country team won the varsity girls Class 1A-4A 5K race at the Scottsboro Invitational at John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Saturday morning.
Traylor clocked in at 20:30 in her runner-up finish and Smith finished in 24:05 at Scottsboro High School. Other Ider girls finishes included: Alexis Brewer (11th, 24:44); Maddie Johnson (16th, 25:15); Aubree Chapman (21st, 25:46); Emma Hayes (35th, 27:37) and Maleah Smith (28:02).
The Pisgah girls placed second and Glencoe was third in the 1A-4A varsity race.
In the varsity girls 5A-7A race, Fort Payne had a runner-up finish, highlighted by top-10 performances by Maddie Jackson (third, 20:45); Aylin Vega (fourth, 20:55) and Madison Meadows (seventh, 21:16). Additional Fort Payne girls finishes included: Angel Reyes (21st, 22:56); Abigail Vega (32nd, 24:39) and Lilly Price (38th, 25:18).
Scottsboro placed first and Springville was third in the race.
Fort Payne placed fifth in the varsity boys 5A-7A 5K. Arturo Rodriguez led all Fort Payne boys with a 12th-place finish (17:36). Other Fort Payne runners included: Ian Norman (24th, 18:31); Oliver Perea (40th, 19:19); Javier Medina Soto (54th, 19:59); Jesus Pedro Pascual (63rd, 20:21); Bryson Lyles (66th, 20:41); Antonio Sandavol (77th, 21:52); Elijah Morgan (83rd, 22:34) and Oscar Gonzalez (90th, 24:22).
Everett King (21:24) placed 25th overall to lead Ider to a sixth-place finish in the varsity boys 1A-4A 5K. Teammate Lucas Murphey (22:23) placed 34th, Tyler Brewer (22:43) was 41st, Dillon Cook (23:50) finished 53rd and Brody Chapman (24:28) was 56th.
Fort Payne won the junior high girls 2.1-mile race, led by Reese McCurdy’s first-place finish (14:08). Teammate Michelle Belman (15:12) placed fourth, Sara Boatwright (15:25) was fifth and Lillie Moses (16:45) was 10th. Other Fort Payne girls finishes included: Libby Tallent (11th, 16:54); Madison Wright (13th, 16:55) and Gracie Black (32nd, 20:31).
Samuel Campero highlighted Fort Payne’s second-place performance in the junior high boys 2.1-mile run with a seventh-place overall finish (13:03). Leo Campero (13:42) placed 12th, Hayden Chambers (13:45) was 13th and Pablo Rodriguez (14:22) was 22nd. Other finishes by Fort Payne boys included: Anthony Avalos (27th, 14:29); Ismael Jiminez (38th, 15:26); Tristan Rogers (40th, 15:32); Logan Bryant (51st, 16:36) and Isaiah Morgan (68th, 18:30).
