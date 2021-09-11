Ashton Brown ran for 181 yards and three touchdowns, Eian Bain passed for 118 yards and two scores and Valley Head downed Woodville 46-8 for its first win of the season at Woodville on Friday night.
The Tigers finished the night with 520 total yards, including 402 from their ground game, as Charles Hammon gained his first win as the team’s head coach.
Valley Head improved to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in Class 1A, Region 7. Woodville fell to 0-4 and 0-2 in region competition.
Brown led all Valley Head ballcarriers with eight attempts. Bain rushed for 170 yards on five carries with two scores, while completing each of his two passing attempts for two touchdowns with no interceptions.
Pacey Cooper and Mason Vest each caught scoring passes from Bain in the win.
The Tigers host Gaylesville in a region clash at 7 p.m. next Friday.
