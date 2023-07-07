Editor’s note: As the summer sizzles along and the 2023 high school football season approaches in August, the Times-Journal looks back on some of the most memorable games and performances from DeKalb County football teams that electrified the crowds in and around the county across the 2022 season with the Times-Journal Summer Blitz. In this second edition, the Times-Journal looks at some of the most thrilling rivalry games.
Collinsville erupts in 4th, beats Sand Rock
In its rivalry clash with Sand Rock on Sept. 16, Collinsville used a fourth-quarter scoring outburst to secure the 37-20 victory at Chad Hawkins Stadium.
The Panthers maintained a five-point cushion entering the final period, before Keaton DeBoard ran for a 55-yard touchdown to push the advantage to 18-7.
Sand Rock responded by scoring from 31 yards out with a touchdown pass from Aaron Ashley to senior tight end Logan Crider to cut the lead back down to one possession, 18-13.
Collinsville refused to bend any further, as DeBoard added another TD to his resume, along with rushing touchdowns from both Mason McAteer and Trevor Terrell.
With this win, Panthers head coach Ernie Willingham earned his 86th win with the program, making him the all-time winningest coach in Collinsville High School history.
DeBoard, who tallied four touchdowns, recorded a 2-yard scoring run in the first half, following a 45-yard gain from McAteer. After a missed extra point, Collinsville maintained a 6-0 lead well into the third quarter.
Following this moment of offensive silence, the Panthers managed to score again, as DeBoard scored from the 1 to put Collinsville up 12-0.
The Wildcats finally broke through following the touchdown, scoring a 72-yard TD pass, Ashley threw a desperation pass to wide receiver Jace Turner, who took the ball the distance, making the score 12-7 following the extra point from Sand Rock.
Bears erase 17-point halftime deficit, edge Rams
Plainview made a 360-degree turnaround after halftime, gashing Sylvania’s defense amid a furious rally.
Brayden Lingerfelt booted a 20-yard, go-ahead field goal with 38 seconds remaining, completing the Bears’ 17-point comeback for a 33-30 victory against their Class 3A-Region 6 foe at First State Bank Field in Rainsville on Oct. 6.
Sam Crowell raced through Sylvania’s defense for a 13-yard score with 9:27 left in regulation and Lingerfelt kicked the game-tying extra point to rally Plainview from a 17-point halftime deficit to a 30-30 stalemate.
The Bears notched their second win of the season under head coach Dale Pruitt, improving to 2-5 overall and 2-4 in the region, while scoring a season-high 33 points.
Dylan McCullough led Plainview’s rushing attack with 158 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns. Levi Brown ran for 45 yards on eight attempts, caught two passes for 41 yards and returned two kicks, totaling 102 yards. Crowell carried 13 times for 42 yards with a touchdown.
Aiden Parham had 12 rushes for 104 yards and two scores, and Braiden Thomas added 69 yards rushing on 12 attempts for the Rams (5-2, 3-2).
McCullough scored Plainview’s second touchdown on a 2-yard run up the middle, following the Bears’ recovery of their onside kick attempt to start the second half.
Trey Rutledge rolled right and hit Brown for the 2-point conversion, narrowing the margin to 24-15.
Parham broke free for a 29-yard scoring run to the left with 4:47 to play in the third. A bad snap on the ensuing extra-point kick try squashed the series and Sylvania maintained a 30-15 advantage.
Plainview slashed through Sylvania’s defense on the next drive, leading to McCullough’s third TD run, a 5-yard scamper up the middle with 4:05 left in the period.
Rutledge found Josh Sandlin rolling toward the right in the back corner of the end zone for two points on the PAT, making it a one-score game.
Geraldine extends win streak vs. Crossville
Geraldine continued its domination of the Battle of Skirum Creek by rolling to a 42-13 victory over Crossville at Crossville Memorial Stadium on Oct. 28.
It was the 101st renewal of the rivalry.
The Bulldogs (7-3) built a 42-0 halftime advantage and emptied the bench in the second half as they posted their 19th win in the last 24 games against Crossville, which finished 0-10. The Lions lead the series 57-41-3.
Principals Jon Peppers of Crossville and Jason Mayfield of Geraldine presented the Battle of Skirum Creek trophy to the Bulldogs on the field after the game. It’s the second year for the trophy, which goes to the winning team each year.
Geraldine drove 85 yards to the end zone on the opening series of the game. Carlos Mann ripped off a 30-yard gain to start the series, and he finished it with a 23-yard touchdown run with 8:39 left. Moses Garcia’s extra point made it 7-0.
The Lions gained one first down before being forced to punt from their 37-yard line. The Lions mishandled the snap, and the Bulldogs took over at the CHS 20-yard line. On the next play, Jaxon Colvin threw a 20-yard TD pass to Mann, who broke a few tackles on his way to the end zone. Garcia’s point-after gave GHS a 14-0 lead with 5:12 on the clock.
A penalty wiped out Mann’s punt return for a score, but the Bulldogs’ offense made it up on Colvin’s 23-yard scoring pass to Cody Satterfield, who broke a tackle on the Lions’ sideline and sprinted to the end zone with 1:03 remaining. Garcia kicked it to 21-0.
On the second play after the kickoff, Geraldine’s Malikiah Whitton recovered a CHS fumble at the Lions’ 33. It took the Bulldogs five plays to convert the turnover, with Zane Williams rushing 3 yards for a touchdown with 10:55 to go in the second quarter. Garcia’s kick extended the lead to 28-0.
Following a Lions’ punt, the Bulldogs covered 70 yards in only two plays. CHS was penalized 15 yards for a late hit after Eli Schlageter’s 11-yard run, giving Geraldine a first down at the Lions’ 44. The next snap saw Colvin hit a wide-open Satterfield down the middle for a TD. Garcia’s conversion pushed it to 35-0.
The Bulldogs marched 46 yards for their final points of the night, which came on Williams’ 4-yard carry around left end with 1:47 to play in the opening half. Garcia kicked it to 42-0.
Geraldine’s Joseph Garcia blocked a punt his team recovered at the 1-yard line with 9:44 to go in the third quarter. However, Crossville’s defense delivered a goal-line stand. The Bulldogs fumbled with 8:07 on the clock, and Crossville’s Steven Juan recovered at his 13.
The Lions recorded a defensive touchdown when Juan picked off a fourth-down pass and raced 70 yards with 1:10 remaining in the third quarter, making it 42-6.
Shannon J. Allen of The Sand Mountain Reporter contributed to this report.
