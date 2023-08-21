Two heavyweight contenders in their respective classifications will duel in a preseason game Friday night.
The AHSAA Class 2A’s preseason No. 1 Fyffe Red Devils, the defending 2A state champions, host 3A’s No. 2-ranked Piedmont Bulldogs, the defending 3A state runner-up, at Paul Benefield Stadium at Ridgeway-Long Field at 7.
The fall jamboree will feature competition between seventh- and eighth-graders, followed by varsity action.
The Bulldogs are coached by Jonathan Miller in his first season leading the program following the departure of Steve Smith to Westbrook Christian this offseason. Smith directed Piedmont for 17 years, coaching the Bulldogs to five state championship victories.
In 2022, Piedmont lost to St. James 45-28 in the 3A state championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
Fyffe prepares for the 2023 regular season after going 15-0 last season en route to its sixth state championship, beating B.B. Comer 40-28 in the 2A state title game.
The Red Devils host Geraldine in their season opener Friday, Sept. 1.
IDER HORNETS at CROSSVILLE LIONS — The Hornets will tune up for the regular season with a preseason game against Crossville at Crossville Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Ider was unable to replace its Week 0 game after Crossville notified all of its 2023 opponents that it would not field a varsity team this season due to a lack of participation. The Hornets will have an open week instead of playing a game and will begin regular-season play at Asbury at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
Chad Grant leads the Hornets into his third season. The team is coming off a 2022 season in which early injuries forced many younger players to play advanced minutes and learn to play multiple positions. After starting 2-0, Ider couldn’t recover and lost its remaining eight games, missing the state postseason.
Crossville, which fields a junior varsity team this season, had a second straight 0-10 varsity campaign in 2022.
Chris Williams is Crossville’s new head coach, and he knew the Lions might not have a varsity team this season when he accepted the job. Williams is the program’s fourth head coach in as many years. Overall, he’s the 12th different head coach since the late Chris Garmon’s nine-season tenure ended in 2002.
The COVID-19 pandemic was another contributing factor to the Lions’ 2023 situation. Schools closed in March 2020 and sent a number of players into the workforce, where they remained when school and extracurricular activities resumed that summer.
COOSA CHRISTIAN CONQUERORS at GERALDINE BULLDOGS — On the heels of a Class 3A state quarterfinal-round appearance last season, the Bulldogs kick off the new season with a regular-season showdown against visiting Coosa Christian at Coolidge Isbell Field at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Bulldogs closed 2022 after a 27-7 loss at DeKalb County and Region 6 rival Sylvania in the AHSAA’s third round, capping the season with a 9-4 overall record and a third-place finish in the region.
Michael Davis directs Geraldine in his third season.
Geraldine defeated the Conquerors (1A Region 7) 36-7 in last year’s meeting — the first regular-season game between the two programs.
Coosa Christian, coached by Mark O’Bryant in Year 4, earned the region’s second seed in the 2022 postseason. The Conquerors finished with a 44-40 loss to Pickens County in the state semifinal round, capping the year with a 9-5 overall record.
PRICEVILLE BULLDOGS at PLAINVIEW BEARS — After making an appearance in the second round of the AHSAA Class 4A state playoffs last season, Priceville visits Plainview for a regular-season opener for both sides at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Bulldogs, led by head coach Chris Foster in his fifth season, beat the Bears 20-8 in last year’s season opener. They advanced to the 4A state playoffs and were eliminated by Oneonta 34-20 in Round 2.
Plainview, coached by Dale Pruitt in his second season back in Rainsville, holds a 2-1 all-time record against Priceville. Last year’s meeting was the first between the two programs since 2009, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The Bears topped Douglas 17-14 during the varsity portion of a fall jamboree last Friday night.
NORTH SAND MOUNTAIN BISON at VALLEY HEAD TIGERS — The Tigers get the 2023 season kick-started with a home game against Class 2A North Sand Mountain at Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Valley Head, guided by head coach Charles Hammon in Year 3, faced Fyffe and Chattanooga Christian (Tenn.) during a spring jamboree in May.
In 2022, the Tigers caught fire and powered to a 9-0 overall record before a loss at Collinsville spoiled their perfect regular-season bid. Valley Head advanced to the 1A state playoffs as Region 7’s top seed and knocked out Phillips 61-20 in the first round before falling 27-6 against Marion County in Round 2.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Valley Head maintains an 11-7 record against the Bison, who are coached by Keith Kirby in his eighth year. The Tigers have won the previous three meetings, including last year’s 45-33 triumph in Higdon.
The Bison went 4-7 overall last season and lost to Lexington 49-14 in the opening round of the state postseason.
NSM competed in a three-team fall jamboree with 3A state semifinalist and eighth-ranked Sylvania and North Jackson in Stevenson last Friday night.
FREEDOM COWBOYS at CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY EAGLES — The Eagles proved that they can hang with the best in the ACAA after last week’s overtime duel with defending state champion Russell Christian Academy (Miss.).
CCA stays home for their second regular-season game this week, hosting the Freedom Cowboys at Rainsville Field of Dreams at 7 p.m. Friday.
Owen Meadows rushed for seven touchdowns on 21 carries for the Eagles (0-1), who took a 62-54 overtime loss to the visiting Warriors last week. Meadows amassed 371 yards of offense, scoring on runs of 11, 90, 55, 38, 28, 35 and 55 yards.
The Cowboys (1-0), of Huntsville, compete in Tennessee’s Southeast Extreme Eight-Man league. They defeated Zion Christian Academy (Tenn.) 62-24 last week in their season debut. They led 8-0 entering the second quarter, 38-6 at halftime and 54-14 by the end of the third period.
PLEASANT VALLEY RAIDERS/HOKES BLUFF EAGLES at COLLINSVILLE PANTHERS — Collinsville prepares for the regular season by hosting a three-team fall jamboree at Chad Hawkins Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday.
Pleasant Valley, of Class 2A Region 6, and Hokes Bluff, of 3A Region 6, will compete.
The Raiders, led by head coach Jonathan Nix in his ninth year, finished with a 4-6 overall record last season, missing the state postseason.
The Eagles, coached by Michael Robertson, also missed the state playoffs in 2022, finishing with a 4-6 overall record.
Collinsville warms up for its regular season following a 2022 campaign which included an 8-3 overall record and 2A Region 7’s third seed for the playoffs. The Panthers lost 42-7 at Falkville in the first round.
Ernie Willingham begins his third season back leading Collinsville.
Jason Bowen of the Jackson County Sentinel and Shannon J. Allen of The Sand Mountain Reporter contributed to this report.
