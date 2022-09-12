Aiden Parham rushed for 161 yards on 16 carries with five touchdowns in Sylvania's 42-14 win against Ohatchee last Thursday, receiving 51.9% of the online vote for The Times-Journal Player of the Week.
The sophomore running back/linebacker added one catch for 22 yards, while assisting on four tackles on the defensive side.
