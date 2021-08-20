Jackson places 1st overall, Fort Payne girls win season opener

Maddie Jackson finished first overall, leading the Fort Payne girls cross country team to a win in its season-opening race at Scottsboro on Thursday.
Jackson clocked in at 13 minutes, 23 seconds, placing first overall, while teammates Anahi Barboza (13:28) placed third and Raven Fairley (13:41) fourth at the 2.1-Mile Opener at John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
Ian Norman was the Fort Payne boys’ top finisher, clocking in at 12:09 for eighth place, while the team finished second overall.
In the girls’ race, Jackson crossed the finish line 5 seconds ahead of Scottsboro’s Ally Campbell. Additionally, Fort Payne’s Abigail Vega (14:41) was sixth overall, Kendall Hughes (15:02) was 10th, Madison Wright (15:31) placed 14th and Ruthie Jones (15:36) finished 15th.
Scottsboro placed second overall in the girls’ race and Sylvania finished third, led by Leianna Currie’s 13th overall finish at 15:18. Sylvania’s Jonna Graham (16:37) was 24th overall.
On the boys’ side, Scottsboro placed first and Sylvania was third.
The top six finishes were all Scottsboro runners, led by Rex Green’s winning finish at 10:36.
For Fort Payne, Oliver Perea (12:54) finished 13th, Javier Medina Soto (13:01) was 14th, JP Groat (13:03) finished 15th and Samuel Moses (13:04) placed 16th.
Jonah Gurley (13:05) was Sylvania’s top finisher at 13:05. Teammate Isaiah Thomas (14:40) finished 32nd and Brodie Wilson (14:45) was 33rd, respectively.
DeKalb County teams Fort Payne, Fyffe, Geraldine, Ider, Plainview and Sylvania are all scheduled to participate in the Black and Gold Classic next Saturday at Scottsboro’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.