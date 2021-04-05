The Fort Payne softball team finished its three-day stint at the Bob Jones Tournament with a 1-4 record.
The Wildcats (18-6) played two games Thursday at Palmer Park in Madison. They took a 15-0 loss to Bob Jones in Game 1 before falling to Ardmore 7-5.
Against Bob Jones, Fort Payne was held without a hit while drawing just two walks. The combination of Bob Jones’ Megan Shurtz and AJ Vineski and the hot bats kept the Wildcats scoreless in a three-inning, run-ruled game.
Bob Jones scored twice in the first inning before adding seven runs in the second and six runs in the third.
Bob Jones finished with six home runs, including two by Aubrie Lisenby.
Against Ardmore, Bo Riley blasted a two-run walk-off homer to break a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning.
Fort Payne mustered an 8-5 hit advantage. Graidin Haas and Emily Ellis each finished with two hits, Hannah Buffington added a triple and scored two runs and Lily Jackson chipped in two RBIs.
AJ Kramer sat five batters and walked three while surrendering five hits in a complete game for Fort Payne.
Riley led Ardmore with two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs and Briona Daily finished with three RBIs and a run scored.
On Friday, the Wildcats lost 5-4 to Cullman before earning a 16-9 victory against James Clemens.
Against Cullman, Fort Payne tallied eight hits. Buffington had a double on two hits with two RBIs and scored a run and Kramer had two runs.
Kramer struck out six and walked one while allowing 12 hits in a complete-game pitching performance for the Wildcats.
Savannah Davis hit a triple and a double, scored a run and added an RBI for Cullman. Carlie Burnham and Chalea Clemmons each had home runs and Emma Claire Wilson recorded a double.
Fort Payne had a 4-3 lead in the third inning before Cullman pulled ahead with a Clemmons two-run home run.
Against Clemens, the Wildcats rallied from a 4-0 deficit to take a 9-4 advantage entering the seventh inning.
Clemens pulled across five runs in the seventh inning to tie things at 9 and force an extra frame, where the Wildcats plated seven runs.
Buffington, Kramer and Abby Phillips each homered for Fort Payne. Buffington and Taylor Camp added a triple apiece. Addison Eason doubled twice with Phillips, Buffington and Braden Barksdale each adding a double.
Eason picked up the save in the circle for the Wildcats, allowing no hits while walking two and striking out one.
Fort Payne wrapped the tournament with a 9-0 loss to West Morgan on Saturday.
The Wildcats mustered just two hits. Camp recorded a double.
