Red Devils shutout Hornets, finish perfect run through region

IDER– The Ider Hornets fell to the Fyffe Red Devils 47-0 at home Thursday night.
The Devils attacked early with the majority of their points coming in the first half. Just four minutes into the first quarter, a 60-yard punt return by Justin Stiefel put the Devils on the scoreboard first. Brody Dalton sent his first of six PAT attempts through the posts and gave the Devils the early 7-0 lead.
Five minutes later, Dalton scored for the Devils again when he snagged a 5-yard pass from Fyffe quarterback Zach Pyron and made the PAT.
The Devils struck again with an 18-yard run by Ike Rowell with 2:15 left to play in the first quarter. Dalton missed the extra point, but made up for it down the stretch.
Just 10 seconds into the second quarter, Zach Pyron made a 13-yard dash into Hornet territory for the score. Dalton found his PAT streak once again and put the Devils up 27-0.
At the 8:50 mark, Fyffe’s Malachi Mize bolted 38 yards down the gridiron to put the Devils in the end zone once more. Dalton’s fifth kick was good and rounded the Devils up 34-0.
With five minutes to play in the half, Rowell made a 15-yard dash for his second score of the night. Dalton’s sixth and final PAT was good making him five for six for PATs and upped the score 41-0 once more.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Fyffe’s underclassmen saw some valuable playing time in the fourth.
With 5:18 left to play, Brody Hicks made a 9-yard run to break the plain for the Devils’ final score. Yahir Balcazar missed the PAT and the clock expired with a final score of 47-0.
The Red Devils’ will host Sylvania next week and the Hornets will play their final game of the season when they travel to Cherokee County to take on the Spring Garden Panthers.
