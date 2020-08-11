FORT PAYNE — The Fort Payne football team could receive a forfeit win in its season opener if it doesn't find a new opponent after Athens was forced to cancel the game due to COVID-19-related concerns.
Wildcats coach Chris Elmore informed his team of the cancellation Monday.
Fort Payne was scheduled to host Athens for its season opener Friday, Aug. 21.
Elmore said Athens is shutting down football-related activities for 14 days due to COVID-19 concerns among the team. He said the program’s first day back to practice will be Thursday, Aug. 20, making it impossible for the game to be played the following day.
Elmore said Fort Payne is looking for a replacement game on either Aug. 21 or during its scheduled bye week, the week of Sept. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.