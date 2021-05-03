Fort Payne basketball fans know how lethal Lane White can be when given space to shoot from the perimeter.
But the senior has spent time throughout the offseason sharpening more than just his jump shot. He’s also worked to improve his finishing touch around the basket.
White thanked his coaches and teammates for all of their support as he signed a national letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Huntingdon College during a ceremony at Fort Payne High School on Friday morning.
“(White’s) perimeter shooting is probably the thing he’s developed the most, and that came from just hours in the gym working,” Fort Payne boys coach Michael Banks said. “He was a tremendous 3-point shooter. Also, he was an explosive athlete; that part was just God-given. He was able to work on other things, like ball handling, to be able to finish at the rim.”
White joins Fyffe state champion Tate Goolesby as 2021 Huntingdon signees from DeKalb County. Goolesby, who helped the Red Devils capture the boys basketball program’s first state championship this season, signed with the Hawks on April 22 during a signing ceremony at Fyffe High School.
Huntingdon, located in Montgomery, is an NCAA Division III school competing in the USA South Athletic Conference. The men’s basketball team is led by second-year head coach David Gurganus.
White averaged 21 points and seven rebounds during his senior season at Fort Payne, scoring a career-high 36 points.
White said Huntingdon reached out to him roughly two weeks after the Fort Payne boys’ season ended. Then he visited the school in April.
“They were all so friendly. I felt like I could fit in really easily,” White said. “I liked the coaching staff and the players. I’m looking forward to being teammates with them.”
Banks said White spoke with him early on about wanting to play college basketball. Through his coaching years, Banks said he’s known players who have had to be forced into a gym to practice.
Not White.
“He was constantly calling me, asking what he can do to get better,” Banks said of White. “It just shows what kind of passion he has for basketball. He would do things like come out to my house and shoot when he couldn’t find a goal.”
As for White’s future career plans, he said he has interest in the world of sports medicine. Citing Fort Payne High School’s athletic trainer Kenny Zaremba as an inspiration.
