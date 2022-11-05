Others doubted the Geraldine Bulldogs’ chances of victory against No. 5 Winfield, but head coach Michael Davis’ team didn’t doubt itself.

Friday night, the Bulldogs traveled to Estes Hudson Stadium and shocked the Pirates 24-8 in the opening round of the Class 3A state playoffs. Geraldine earned its initial road win in a first-round postseason game. The Bulldogs came into the matchup 0-15 in first-round road contests.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.